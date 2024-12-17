iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

113.4
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.3

0.67

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-98.44

-55.3

1,738.98

-87.01

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-0.58

-0.03

As % of sales

94.31

97.05

86.86

96.04

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales

538.19

28.91

12.19

237.51

Other costs

-0.04

-1.56

-0.05

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,058.65

519.65

8.06

278.5

Operating profit

-0.07

-1.64

-0.04

-0.18

OPM

-1,591.16

-545.62

-7.12

-512.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.07

0.03

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.05

-1.58

-0.04

-0.13

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.62

0.01

-9.85

-6.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-1.58

-0.04

-0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-1.58

-0.04

-0.12

yoy growth (%)

-96.57

3,701.35

-67.51

-3,938.38

NPM

-1,163.28

-527.7

-6.2

-351.28

