|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.3
0.67
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-98.44
-55.3
1,738.98
-87.01
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-0.58
-0.03
As % of sales
94.31
97.05
86.86
96.04
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales
538.19
28.91
12.19
237.51
Other costs
-0.04
-1.56
-0.05
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,058.65
519.65
8.06
278.5
Operating profit
-0.07
-1.64
-0.04
-0.18
OPM
-1,591.16
-545.62
-7.12
-512.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.07
0.03
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.05
-1.58
-0.04
-0.13
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.62
0.01
-9.85
-6.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-1.58
-0.04
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-1.58
-0.04
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
-96.57
3,701.35
-67.51
-3,938.38
NPM
-1,163.28
-527.7
-6.2
-351.28
