Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-1.58
-0.04
-0.13
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.61
-1.18
-0.18
-0.32
Other operating items
Operating
-0.67
-2.79
-0.25
-0.5
Capital expenditure
0
1.73
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.67
-1.06
-0.25
-0.5
Equity raised
1.45
5.55
3.84
4.09
Investing
-0.11
-0.26
0.47
0.09
Financing
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.61
4.2
4.03
3.66
