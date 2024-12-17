iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

113.4
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2024

Jyotirgamya Ent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-1.58

-0.04

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.61

-1.18

-0.18

-0.32

Other operating items

Operating

-0.67

-2.79

-0.25

-0.5

Capital expenditure

0

1.73

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.67

-1.06

-0.25

-0.5

Equity raised

1.45

5.55

3.84

4.09

Investing

-0.11

-0.26

0.47

0.09

Financing

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.61

4.2

4.03

3.66

