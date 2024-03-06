Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" on the business of the Company as applicable to the extent relevant.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications. The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume after evolving over time into a thriving industry growing at a CAGR of 9.43% since the past nine years. Generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics are some of the major segments of the Indian pharma industry. India has the most number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that are in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and has 500 API producers that make for around 8% of the worldwide API market.
Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic demand in the US and 25% of all medicine in the UK. The domestic pharmaceutical industry includes a network of 3,000 drug companies and ~10,500 manufacturing units. India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector. The country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with a potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. Presently, over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms. India is rightfully known as the "pharmacy of the world" due to the low cost and high quality of its medicines.
According to a recent EY FICCI report, as there has been a growing consensus over providing new innovative therapies to patients, Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch US$ 130 billion in value by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the global market size of pharmaceutical products is estimated to cross over the US$ 1 trillion mark in 2023.
Market Size
industry, and bioinformatics is expected grow at an average growth rate of around 30 per cent a y- o-y to reach US$ 100 billion by 2025.
Investments and Recent Developments
The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the amendment of existing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in the pharmaceutical sector in order to allow FDI up to 100 per cent under the automatic route for manufacturing of medical devices subject to certain conditions.
The drugs and pharmaceuticals sector attracted cumulative FDI inflow worth US$ 15.93 billion between April 2000 and December 2018, according to the data released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
Road Ahead
Medicine spending in India is projected to grow 9-12 per cent over the next five years, leading India to become one of the top 10 countries in terms of medicine spending.
Going forward, better growth in domestic sales would also depend on the ability of companies to align their product portfolio towards chronic therapies for diseases such as such as cardiovascular, anti- diabetes, anti-depressants and anti-cancers, which are on the rise.
The Indian Government has taken many steps to reduce costs and bring down healthcare expenses. Speedy introduction of generic drugs into the market has remained in focus and is expected to benefit the Indian pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the thrust on rural health programmes, lifesaving drugs and preventive vaccines also augurs well for the pharmaceutical companies.
OUR INDUSTRY SEGMENT & BUSINESS
The Company is engaged in the business of trading in Commodities, Metal and Gold, Pharmaceuticals, etc.
Product Range
INFRASTRUCTURE
We have an office space at the registered office of the Company, with all required infrastructural facilities like, Computers, Laptop, Internet Connection, Water, Electricity, etc.
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS AND RISK & CONCERN
The new age Indian customer, the organized retail potential, which is creating the huge consumption opportunities, is by far the biggest Opportunity for the company like us.
Competition from Indian and global players remain a matter of concern and profitable thereat; while the company is well prepared to tackle such issues on an ongoing basis. Further the vitality in the price of gold in national and international market is also a concerned area.
On a macro level business continues to be impacted by changes in Government Policy and International Markets.
The Company continues to follow a suitable strategy to modify its risk profile by eliminating and significantly reducing key business risks.
DISSCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The details of the financial performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Accounts and other financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
Given the magnitude and nature of its business, the Company has maintained sound and commercial practice with an effective internal control system. The system ensures that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly to safeguard the assets of the Company and protect them from any loss due to unauthorized use or disposition. The adequate internal information system is in place to ensure proper information flow for the decision-making process. The Company also has well-established processes and clearly defined roles and responsibilities for people at various levels. The control mechanism also involves well documented policies, authorization guidelines commensurate with the level of responsibility and standard operating procedures specific to the respective businesses, adherence to which is strictly ensured. Internal audit is carried out frequently to create awareness and to take corrective actions on the respective units or areas, which need rectification. These reports are then reviewed by the management team and the Audit Committee for follow-up action.
HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
The Company regards its human resources as amongst its most valuable assets and proactively reviews policies and processes by creating a work environment that encourages initiative, provides challenges and opportunities and recognizes the performance and potential of its employees attracting and retaining the best manpower available by providing high degree of motivation.
Your Company believes in trust, transparency & teamwork to improve employees productivity at all levels. The Company has cordial relations with employees and staff. There are no industrial relations problems during the year and the Company does not anticipate any material problem on this count in the current year. The management is also committed to help the employees and workers to sharpen their skills and to improve their knowledge base.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
The management discussion and analysis report containing your Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may constitute certain statements, which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The statements in this management discussion and analysis report could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demandand pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in the governmental regulations, tax regimes, forex markets, economic developments within India and the countries with which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.
