|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held today to discuss the annexed agendas (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) We hereby submit the proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting held today at 12:00 P.M. We hereby submit the e-voting results along with scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
|AGM
|30 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors in their Board Meetings Held on 06.03.2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021. In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 is enclosed. The same is also available on the website of the Company at www.jelglobe.com as required under Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022 is enclosed. The same is also available on the website of the Company at www.jelglobe.com as required under Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 is enclosed. The same is also available on the website of the Company at www.jelglobe.com as required under Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday March 30, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at its registered office 118 Vishal Tower, Janakpuri, New Delhi- 110058. The meeting concluded at 01:00 PM on the same day. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday March 30, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at its registered office 118 Vishal Tower, Janakpuri, New Delhi- 110058. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s. Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited (the Company), held on March 30, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 118 Vishal Tower, Janakpuri, New Delhi- 110058. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of AGM have been passed with requisite majority. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/04/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday March 30, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at its registered office 118 Vishal Tower, Janakpuri, New Delhi- 110058. The meeting concluded at 05:00 PM on the same day (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s. Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited (the Company), held on March 30, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 118 Vishal Tower, Janakpuri, New Delhi- 110058. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of AGM have been passed with requisite majority. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.04.2024)
