K E W Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
15.25
15.25
15.28
15.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.22
46.39
46.17
45.43
Net Worth
61.47
61.64
61.45
60.76
Minority Interest
Debt
29.56
30.17
34.2
27.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.03
91.81
95.65
87.91
Fixed Assets
23.83
25.29
27.04
27.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
66.21
65.76
67.07
59.81
Inventories
38.45
35.64
33.87
19.15
Inventory Days
394.68
256.29
116.24
Sundry Debtors
21.08
26.08
30.08
39.5
Debtor Days
216.38
187.54
103.24
Other Current Assets
17.71
13.68
10.86
8.76
Sundry Creditors
-8.81
-7.88
-5.92
-4
Creditor Days
90.43
56.66
20.31
Other Current Liabilities
-2.22
-1.76
-1.82
-3.6
Cash
0.96
0.73
1.51
1.02
Total Assets
91.03
91.81
95.65
87.91
