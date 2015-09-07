K E W Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.17
0.36
1.13
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.46
-3.24
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.14
-0.39
Working capital
0.68
-2.3
Other operating items
Operating
-2.75
-5.54
Capital expenditure
2.11
2.06
Free cash flow
-0.64
-3.48
Equity raised
92.91
92.81
Investing
0
0
Financing
2.77
-0.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
95.03
88.67
No Record Found
