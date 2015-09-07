iifl-logo-icon 1
K E W Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Sep 7, 2015

K E W Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.17

0.36

1.13

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.46

-3.24

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.14

-0.39

Working capital

0.68

-2.3

Other operating items

Operating

-2.75

-5.54

Capital expenditure

2.11

2.06

Free cash flow

-0.64

-3.48

Equity raised

92.91

92.81

Investing

0

0

Financing

2.77

-0.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

95.03

88.67

