SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹40.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
15.25
15.25
15.28
15.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.22
46.39
46.17
45.43
Net Worth
61.47
61.64
61.45
60.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
35.55
50.75
106.34
yoy growth (%)
-29.94
-52.27
Raw materials
-24.08
-32.28
-80.61
As % of sales
67.74
63.61
75.8
Employee costs
-0.8
-2.55
-4.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.17
0.36
1.13
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.46
-3.24
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.14
-0.39
Working capital
0.68
-2.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.94
-52.27
Op profit growth
-11.49
-5.04
EBIT growth
-17.11
-11.93
Net profit growth
-36.27
-70.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mukesh Juneja
Director
M K Labroo
Director
Sushil Kumar Sharma
Company Secretary
Megha Gandhi
Director
Harbhajan Singh
Additional Director
Varun Bahri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K E W Industries Ltd
Summary
K E W Industries Ltd is one of the established manufacturers of Automobile Components. The company is engaged in the automobile components and railways components. They are also producing Hi-Tech & sophisticated stores for countrys defence production. Their products include shell body, auto components and other shell items. The company has well established their name for product range in the domestic and export market.The companys main product lines include automotive components, defense and railways. Thecompany manufactures components of alloys steels, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron and cast iron for both domestic and export markets. Their client portfolio includes Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors, Punjab Tractors Ltd, Indian Ordinance Factories under Ministry of Defence of India, Rail Coach Factory and Kapurthala.K E W Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1996. Originally, the company was formed as a proprietary concern in 1963 under the name and style of Krishna Engineering Works. With effect from April 1, 1995, the proprietary concern was converted into a partnership concern with six other partners. The company was converted into a limited Company with effect from September 23, 1996 and thus formally incorporated.Initially, in the year 1963, the proprietary concern started their operations as manufacturer of Diesel Engine parts and components. In the year 1972, they launched Mono Block Pumps for agriculture and general applications. In the year 1980, their engine
Read More
