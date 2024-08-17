Summary

K E W Industries Ltd is one of the established manufacturers of Automobile Components. The company is engaged in the automobile components and railways components. They are also producing Hi-Tech & sophisticated stores for countrys defence production. Their products include shell body, auto components and other shell items. The company has well established their name for product range in the domestic and export market.The companys main product lines include automotive components, defense and railways. Thecompany manufactures components of alloys steels, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron and cast iron for both domestic and export markets. Their client portfolio includes Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors, Punjab Tractors Ltd, Indian Ordinance Factories under Ministry of Defence of India, Rail Coach Factory and Kapurthala.K E W Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1996. Originally, the company was formed as a proprietary concern in 1963 under the name and style of Krishna Engineering Works. With effect from April 1, 1995, the proprietary concern was converted into a partnership concern with six other partners. The company was converted into a limited Company with effect from September 23, 1996 and thus formally incorporated.Initially, in the year 1963, the proprietary concern started their operations as manufacturer of Diesel Engine parts and components. In the year 1972, they launched Mono Block Pumps for agriculture and general applications. In the year 1980, their engine

Read More