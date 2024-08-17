iifl-logo-icon 1
K E W Industries Ltd Share Price

1.05
(-4.55%)
Sep 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

K E W Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

40.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K E W Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

K E W Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K E W Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:39 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.70%

Non-Promoter- 92.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K E W Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

15.25

15.25

15.28

15.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.22

46.39

46.17

45.43

Net Worth

61.47

61.64

61.45

60.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

35.55

50.75

106.34

yoy growth (%)

-29.94

-52.27

Raw materials

-24.08

-32.28

-80.61

As % of sales

67.74

63.61

75.8

Employee costs

-0.8

-2.55

-4.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.17

0.36

1.13

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.46

-3.24

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.14

-0.39

Working capital

0.68

-2.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.94

-52.27

Op profit growth

-11.49

-5.04

EBIT growth

-17.11

-11.93

Net profit growth

-36.27

-70.54

No Record Found

K E W Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K E W Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mukesh Juneja

Director

M K Labroo

Director

Sushil Kumar Sharma

Company Secretary

Megha Gandhi

Director

Harbhajan Singh

Additional Director

Varun Bahri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K E W Industries Ltd

Summary

K E W Industries Ltd is one of the established manufacturers of Automobile Components. The company is engaged in the automobile components and railways components. They are also producing Hi-Tech & sophisticated stores for countrys defence production. Their products include shell body, auto components and other shell items. The company has well established their name for product range in the domestic and export market.The companys main product lines include automotive components, defense and railways. Thecompany manufactures components of alloys steels, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron and cast iron for both domestic and export markets. Their client portfolio includes Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors, Punjab Tractors Ltd, Indian Ordinance Factories under Ministry of Defence of India, Rail Coach Factory and Kapurthala.K E W Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1996. Originally, the company was formed as a proprietary concern in 1963 under the name and style of Krishna Engineering Works. With effect from April 1, 1995, the proprietary concern was converted into a partnership concern with six other partners. The company was converted into a limited Company with effect from September 23, 1996 and thus formally incorporated.Initially, in the year 1963, the proprietary concern started their operations as manufacturer of Diesel Engine parts and components. In the year 1972, they launched Mono Block Pumps for agriculture and general applications. In the year 1980, their engine
