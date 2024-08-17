K E W Industries Ltd Summary

K E W Industries Ltd is one of the established manufacturers of Automobile Components. The company is engaged in the automobile components and railways components. They are also producing Hi-Tech & sophisticated stores for countrys defence production. Their products include shell body, auto components and other shell items. The company has well established their name for product range in the domestic and export market.The companys main product lines include automotive components, defense and railways. Thecompany manufactures components of alloys steels, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron and cast iron for both domestic and export markets. Their client portfolio includes Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors, Punjab Tractors Ltd, Indian Ordinance Factories under Ministry of Defence of India, Rail Coach Factory and Kapurthala.K E W Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1996. Originally, the company was formed as a proprietary concern in 1963 under the name and style of Krishna Engineering Works. With effect from April 1, 1995, the proprietary concern was converted into a partnership concern with six other partners. The company was converted into a limited Company with effect from September 23, 1996 and thus formally incorporated.Initially, in the year 1963, the proprietary concern started their operations as manufacturer of Diesel Engine parts and components. In the year 1972, they launched Mono Block Pumps for agriculture and general applications. In the year 1980, their engineering facilities got recognition from Ministry of Defence, Government of India. In the year 1990, they diversified into manufacturing of tractor parts.In the year 1996, the company commenced development work in large size bombshell bodies. In the year 1998, they set up unit at Focal point Jalandhar. In the year 1999, they were chosen as the first private supplier for manufacture and supply of 155 mm bomb shells for Bofors Gun. In the year 2001, the company expanded their automotive component manufacturing unit. In the year 2003, they became OEM supplier to TATA Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd. In the year 2004, they commenced exports of automotive components.In May 2010, the company received orders from Ministry of Defence of more than Rs 80 crore and another tender enquiry of Rs 50 crore are in pipeline. Also, the company got a development order from Ministry of Defence for supply of Track Assembly for TanksThe company decided to expand their capacity in order to execute the above orders. The cost of expansion plan will be met by way of issue of right equity shares.