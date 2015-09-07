iifl-logo-icon 1
K E W Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Sep 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR K E W Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

35.55

50.75

106.34

yoy growth (%)

-29.94

-52.27

Raw materials

-24.08

-32.28

-80.61

As % of sales

67.74

63.61

75.8

Employee costs

-0.8

-2.55

-4.54

As % of sales

2.25

5.04

4.27

Other costs

-3.59

-7.91

-12.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.1

15.59

12

Operating profit

7.07

7.99

8.42

OPM

19.9

15.75

7.91

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.46

-3.24

Interest expense

-3.63

-4.23

-4.08

Other income

0.31

0.06

0.04

Profit before tax

0.17

0.36

1.13

Taxes

-0.03

-0.14

-0.39

Tax rate

-19.55

-40.73

-35.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.21

0.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.21

0.73

yoy growth (%)

-36.27

-70.54

NPM

0.38

0.42

0.69

