Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
35.55
50.75
106.34
yoy growth (%)
-29.94
-52.27
Raw materials
-24.08
-32.28
-80.61
As % of sales
67.74
63.61
75.8
Employee costs
-0.8
-2.55
-4.54
As % of sales
2.25
5.04
4.27
Other costs
-3.59
-7.91
-12.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.1
15.59
12
Operating profit
7.07
7.99
8.42
OPM
19.9
15.75
7.91
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.46
-3.24
Interest expense
-3.63
-4.23
-4.08
Other income
0.31
0.06
0.04
Profit before tax
0.17
0.36
1.13
Taxes
-0.03
-0.14
-0.39
Tax rate
-19.55
-40.73
-35.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.21
0.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.21
0.73
yoy growth (%)
-36.27
-70.54
NPM
0.38
0.42
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.