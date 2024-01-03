K. V. Toys India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.6
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.45
-0.11
Net Worth
9.05
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
22.81
9.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.86
9.16
Fixed Assets
1.49
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.04
Networking Capital
28.25
8.89
Inventories
22.11
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.51
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.36
8.9
Sundry Creditors
-15.62
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.11
0
Cash
2.03
0.23
Total Assets
31.86
9.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.