Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPlastic products
Open₹247
Prev. Close₹238.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.1
Day's High₹247
Day's Low₹238
52 Week's High₹363.9
52 Week's Low₹235
Book Value₹78.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.6
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.45
-0.11
Net Worth
9.05
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,816.1
|61.3
|48,474.72
|158.47
|0.89
|2,686.94
|397.57
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,605.85
|74.93
|43,141.19
|126.8
|0.23
|1,381.6
|140.75
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
181.4
|23.62
|11,255.45
|109.99
|1.98
|897.66
|93.31
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
1,838.4
|59.42
|8,448.38
|35.64
|0.11
|236.42
|122.85
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
166.85
|40.4
|8,236.31
|51.04
|0.69
|689.63
|55.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Office No.1508 15th Flr Solus-,
Business Park Ghodbunder Road,
Maharashtra - 400607
Tel: +91 89768 23566
Website: https://kvtoys.com/
Email: cs@kvtoysindia.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
K. V. Toys India Limited was incorporated as Limited Company vide certificate of incorporation dated April 04, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company took...
Read More
Reports by K. V. Toys India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.