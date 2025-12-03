iifl-logo

K. V. Toys India Ltd Share Price Live

244.95
(2.60%)
Mar 10, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open247
  • Day's High247
  • 52 Wk High363.9
  • Prev. Close238.75
  • Day's Low238
  • 52 Wk Low 235
  • Turnover (lac)19.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value78.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

K. V. Toys India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

₹247

Prev. Close

₹238.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹19.1

Day's High

₹247

Day's Low

₹238

52 Week's High

₹363.9

52 Week's Low

₹235

Book Value

₹78.34

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

153.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K. V. Toys India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

K. V. Toys India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

K. V. Toys India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026|06:38 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.65%

Non-Promoter- 20.35%

Institutions: 20.35%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

K. V. Toys India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

4.6

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.45

-0.11

Net Worth

9.05

-0.01

Minority Interest

K. V. Toys India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

3,816.1

61.348,474.72158.470.892,686.94397.57

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,605.85

74.9343,141.19126.80.231,381.6140.75

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

181.4

23.6211,255.45109.991.98897.6693.31

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

SHAILY

1,838.4

59.428,448.3835.640.11236.42122.85

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

166.85

40.48,236.3151.040.69689.6355.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K. V. Toys India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Office No.1508 15th Flr Solus-,

Business Park Ghodbunder Road,

Maharashtra - 400607

Tel: +91 89768 23566

Website: https://kvtoys.com/

Email: cs@kvtoysindia.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

K. V. Toys India Limited was incorporated as Limited Company vide certificate of incorporation dated April 04, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company took...
Reports by K. V. Toys India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the K. V. Toys India Ltd share price today?

The K. V. Toys India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹244.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of K. V. Toys India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K. V. Toys India Ltd is ₹153.83 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of K. V. Toys India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K. V. Toys India Ltd is 0 and 3.05 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K. V. Toys India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K. V. Toys India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K. V. Toys India Ltd is ₹235 and ₹363.9 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of K. V. Toys India Ltd?

K. V. Toys India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -28.94% and 1 Month at -16.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K. V. Toys India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K. V. Toys India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.34 %
Institutions - 9.48 %
Public - 32.18 %

