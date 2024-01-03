K. V. Toys India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,298.3
|51.6
|41,897.27
|193.29
|1.03
|2,393.87
|397.57
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,409.65
|67.35
|37,870.27
|149.9
|0.27
|1,416.1
|140.75
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,420.5
|90.25
|11,858.58
|32.71
|0.12
|532.8
|197.44
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,531.3
|93.3
|11,632.61
|41.03
|0.08
|235.61
|122.85
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
172.35
|24.45
|10,693.92
|119.2
|2.08
|858.74
|93.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.