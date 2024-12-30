Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
0.41
1.65
1.11
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.63
-0.77
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.12
-0.45
-0.31
Working capital
0.76
0.08
3.13
3.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
-0.26
3.55
4.1
Capital expenditure
0.95
2.74
1.39
1.32
Free cash flow
0.8
2.47
4.94
5.42
Equity raised
12.69
12.11
9.7
10.5
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
1.8
2.54
0.88
-0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.3
17.13
15.53
15.31
No Record Found
