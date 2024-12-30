iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.11
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Kaarya Facilit. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.21

0.41

1.65

1.11

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.63

-0.77

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.12

-0.45

-0.31

Working capital

0.76

0.08

3.13

3.75

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

-0.26

3.55

4.1

Capital expenditure

0.95

2.74

1.39

1.32

Free cash flow

0.8

2.47

4.94

5.42

Equity raised

12.69

12.11

9.7

10.5

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

1.8

2.54

0.88

-0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.3

17.13

15.53

15.31

