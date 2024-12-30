iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.11
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.5

20.22

17.79

10.93

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

13.62

62.77

3.26

Raw materials

-1.36

-4.16

-3.22

-1.53

As % of sales

7.78

20.58

18.1

14.05

Employee costs

-13.07

-12

-7.73

-6.27

As % of sales

74.67

59.37

43.46

57.39

Other costs

-1.51

-2.6

-4.1

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.68

12.87

23.06

11.48

Operating profit

1.55

1.44

2.73

1.86

OPM

8.85

7.16

15.36

17.06

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.63

-0.77

-0.44

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.48

-0.32

-0.3

Other income

0.09

0.09

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.21

0.41

1.65

1.11

Taxes

-0.05

-0.12

-0.45

-0.31

Tax rate

-25.16

-29.87

-27.64

-28.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.29

1.2

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.29

1.2

0.8

yoy growth (%)

-44.94

-75.51

49.14

21.18

NPM

0.92

1.45

6.74

7.36

Kaarya Facilit. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.