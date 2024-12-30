Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.5
20.22
17.79
10.93
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
13.62
62.77
3.26
Raw materials
-1.36
-4.16
-3.22
-1.53
As % of sales
7.78
20.58
18.1
14.05
Employee costs
-13.07
-12
-7.73
-6.27
As % of sales
74.67
59.37
43.46
57.39
Other costs
-1.51
-2.6
-4.1
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.68
12.87
23.06
11.48
Operating profit
1.55
1.44
2.73
1.86
OPM
8.85
7.16
15.36
17.06
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.63
-0.77
-0.44
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.48
-0.32
-0.3
Other income
0.09
0.09
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0.21
0.41
1.65
1.11
Taxes
-0.05
-0.12
-0.45
-0.31
Tax rate
-25.16
-29.87
-27.64
-28.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.29
1.2
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.29
1.2
0.8
yoy growth (%)
-44.94
-75.51
49.14
21.18
NPM
0.92
1.45
6.74
7.36
