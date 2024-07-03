Summary

Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 3, 2009 with the name Kaarya Facilities and Services Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited on August 14, 2017. Kaarya is facilities and Service Management Company providing services into Property Management / Facilities Management End to End Management of Real Estate Assets for commercial and residential properties, Facilities / Property Operations & Maintenance, On Site Facility Management / Property Management Team. Various Specialized Services in Housekeeping, Engineering Services, Workplace Solutions viz. Reception, Mail, Help Desk Office Help, Floor Assistants F & B Service Pest Control, Facade, Gardening Specialized Cleaning. Initially, the company began with the most basic of skills such as cleaning, kitchen, hospitality and over the period it added layers to the teams skill sets to successfully bid for high skilled contracts such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Office Administration, Help Desk & more. It transformed into an integrated services player offering complex facility management solutions. It has emerged as a domain expert in all kinds of realty operations & maintenance solutions. In 2011, the Company entered into residential property management services segment as well as technical services. In October, 2017 the Company came o

