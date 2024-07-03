iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Share Price

8.11
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.11
  • Day's High8.11
  • 52 Wk High8.11
  • Prev. Close8.11
  • Day's Low8.11
  • 52 Wk Low 4.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.11

Prev. Close

8.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

8.11

Day's Low

8.11

52 Week's High

8.11

52 Week's Low

4.42

Book Value

-1.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.43%

Non-Promoter- 44.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.35

9.35

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.99

-5.93

6.53

6.51

Net Worth

-1.64

3.42

11.21

11.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.5

20.22

17.79

10.93

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

13.62

62.77

3.26

Raw materials

-1.36

-4.16

-3.22

-1.53

As % of sales

7.78

20.58

18.1

14.05

Employee costs

-13.07

-12

-7.73

-6.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.21

0.41

1.65

1.11

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.63

-0.77

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.12

-0.45

-0.31

Working capital

0.76

0.08

3.13

3.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.43

13.62

62.77

3.26

Op profit growth

6.94

-46.99

46.56

15.91

EBIT growth

-36.06

-54.27

39.29

2.13

Net profit growth

-44.94

-75.51

49.14

21.18

No Record Found

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Vineet Pandey

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Panchal

Independent Director

Smriti Chhabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Kumar Akhouri

Independent Director

Sagar Arole

Independent Director

Hardik Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd

Summary

Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 3, 2009 with the name Kaarya Facilities and Services Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited on August 14, 2017. Kaarya is facilities and Service Management Company providing services into Property Management / Facilities Management End to End Management of Real Estate Assets for commercial and residential properties, Facilities / Property Operations & Maintenance, On Site Facility Management / Property Management Team. Various Specialized Services in Housekeeping, Engineering Services, Workplace Solutions viz. Reception, Mail, Help Desk Office Help, Floor Assistants F & B Service Pest Control, Facade, Gardening Specialized Cleaning. Initially, the company began with the most basic of skills such as cleaning, kitchen, hospitality and over the period it added layers to the teams skill sets to successfully bid for high skilled contracts such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Office Administration, Help Desk & more. It transformed into an integrated services player offering complex facility management solutions. It has emerged as a domain expert in all kinds of realty operations & maintenance solutions. In 2011, the Company entered into residential property management services segment as well as technical services. In October, 2017 the Company came o
Company FAQs

What is the Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd share price today?

The Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is ₹7.58 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is 0 and -4.62 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is ₹4.42 and ₹8.11 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd?

Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at -3.05%, 1 Year at 66.87%, 6 Month at 83.48%, 3 Month at 62.85% and 1 Month at 39.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.57 %

