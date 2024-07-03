Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.11
Prev. Close₹8.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹8.11
Day's Low₹8.11
52 Week's High₹8.11
52 Week's Low₹4.42
Book Value₹-1.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.35
9.35
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.99
-5.93
6.53
6.51
Net Worth
-1.64
3.42
11.21
11.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.5
20.22
17.79
10.93
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
13.62
62.77
3.26
Raw materials
-1.36
-4.16
-3.22
-1.53
As % of sales
7.78
20.58
18.1
14.05
Employee costs
-13.07
-12
-7.73
-6.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
0.41
1.65
1.11
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.63
-0.77
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.12
-0.45
-0.31
Working capital
0.76
0.08
3.13
3.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.43
13.62
62.77
3.26
Op profit growth
6.94
-46.99
46.56
15.91
EBIT growth
-36.06
-54.27
39.29
2.13
Net profit growth
-44.94
-75.51
49.14
21.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Vineet Pandey
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Panchal
Independent Director
Smriti Chhabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Kumar Akhouri
Independent Director
Sagar Arole
Independent Director
Hardik Dave
Summary
Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 3, 2009 with the name Kaarya Facilities and Services Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited on August 14, 2017. Kaarya is facilities and Service Management Company providing services into Property Management / Facilities Management End to End Management of Real Estate Assets for commercial and residential properties, Facilities / Property Operations & Maintenance, On Site Facility Management / Property Management Team. Various Specialized Services in Housekeeping, Engineering Services, Workplace Solutions viz. Reception, Mail, Help Desk Office Help, Floor Assistants F & B Service Pest Control, Facade, Gardening Specialized Cleaning. Initially, the company began with the most basic of skills such as cleaning, kitchen, hospitality and over the period it added layers to the teams skill sets to successfully bid for high skilled contracts such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Office Administration, Help Desk & more. It transformed into an integrated services player offering complex facility management solutions. It has emerged as a domain expert in all kinds of realty operations & maintenance solutions. In 2011, the Company entered into residential property management services segment as well as technical services. In October, 2017 the Company came o
Read More
The Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is ₹7.58 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is 0 and -4.62 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd is ₹4.42 and ₹8.11 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at -3.05%, 1 Year at 66.87%, 6 Month at 83.48%, 3 Month at 62.85% and 1 Month at 39.59%.
