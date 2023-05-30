To,

The Members,

Your Directors have a great pleasure in presenting the 15th Annual Report of the Company and Audited Statement of Accounts and the State of Affairs of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Company Financial Performance for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 under review along with previous year figures are given hereunder: (Rs. in Thousand)

Particulars Financial Year Financial Year 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 291750 223316 Other Income 2672 2375 Total Income 294422 225691 Expenditure (excluding depreciation) 338136 291101 Depreciation 7211 9585 Total Expenditure 345347 300686 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (50925) (74996) Current Tax - - Deferred Tax (344) (572) Tax expense for prior period - 3447 Profit / (Loss) after tax (50581) (77871) Earnings per share (Basic) (5.41) (1.09) Earnings per share (Diluted) (5.41) (1.09)

OPERATIONS:

The Net loss for the current Financial Year under review amount to Rs. (50581)/- as compared to Net loss for the previous financial year of Rs. (77871)/-.

DIVIDEND:

The Directors have not declared dividend for the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has transferred net loss of Rs. 5,05,81000/- to reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGES THEREIN

During the year under review there was no change in the share capital of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on 31st March 2024, your Board comprised of the following Directors:

Name of the Director DIN Designation Mr. Vineet Pandey 00687215 Joint Managing Director Mr. Vishal Panchal 00687445 Chairman and Joint Managing Director Ms. Smriti Davinder Chhabra 07894310 Independent Director Mr. Hardik Dave 09383091 Independent Director Mr. Sagar Arole 07438351 Independent Director

During the year under review, there is no change in the Management of the Company.

Mr. Hardik Dave, Independent Director has resigned with effect from 17th July, 2024. The Company has appointed Mr. Saugata Sripada Bhattacharjee with effect from 25th July, 2024 as Independent Director.

None of Directors are disqualified as Directors of the Company as per the disclosure received from them pursuant to Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the financial year under review, declarations were received from all Independent Directors of the Company that they satisfy the "criteria of Independence" as defined under Regulation 16(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules made thereunder.

DETAILS OF REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS:

Disclosure with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 has been appended as ANNEXURE I

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no such employees drawing salary as specified under provisions of Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 the Board of Directors of your Company have met 07 (Seven) times viz. 30.05.2023, 26.06.2023, 06.09.2023, 27.09.2023, 08.11.2023, 12.01.2024, 30.03.2024. For further details, please refer Report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

MEETING OF THE COMMITTEES

During the year under review Audit Committee meeting was held on 30.05.2023, 27.09.2023, 08.11.2023 and 12.01.2024.

Nomination and remuneration committee Meeting was held on 06.09.2023 and 12.01.2024. Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting was held on 30.03.2024. Independent Director meeting was held on 30.03.2024

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm/state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF THE DIRECTORS

Composition of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, number of meetings held of each Committee during the financial year 2023-2024 and meetings attended by each member of the Committee as required under the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

The Recommendation by the Audit Committee as and when made to the Board has been accepted by it.

MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD:

There have been no Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the Financial Year under review, there has been no such significant and material order passed by the regulators/courts/tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES COMPANY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Company.

EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of Annual Return in prescribed Form MGT-9 is provided on the website and annexed as ANNEXURE II of the Company www.kaarya.co.in .

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has framed Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the policy are given in Corporate Governance Report and policy is available on the Companys website www.kaarya.co.in

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has approved Risk Management Policy wherein all material risks faced by the Company are identified and assessed. For each of the risks identified, corresponding controls are assessed and policies and procedure are put in place for monitoring, mitigating and reporting risk on a periodic basis.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

As required under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors has approved the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters provided under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. List of this policy are given in ANNEXURE - III to this report. The detailed policy is available on the Companys website www.kaarya.co.in

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Complaint Redressal Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The policy is available on the Companys website www.kaarya.co.in.

The following is summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the calendar year:

No. of complaints received NIL No. of complaints disposed off NIL

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. Shetty Naik & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN 124851W), Mumbai carried out the Statutory Audit of the company. The Statutory Audit report is appended.

The Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is issued with qualified opinion.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under, M/s. Piyush Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 140711W), be and are hereby appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-2025.

Further as required under Regulation 33(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Auditor have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company appointed M/s SARK & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of your Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as ANNEXURE IV to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an Internal Financial Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Your Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating action on continuing basis. The Internal Financial Control System has been routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors. Significant Audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.

DEPOSIT FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the purview of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements forms part of this report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

The Company has entered into Related Party Transaction during the financial year were on Arms length basis and in ordinary course of business. Particulars of related party transaction entered during the year as per Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed form AOC-2 is annexed to Directors report as ANNEXURE V.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has carried out annual evaluation of its own performance, its Committees and individual directors, the Board as a whole and that of Chairman after taking into consideration of the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking in to account the views of Executive Director and Non-executive Directors, performance evaluation of Independent Directors being evaluated.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

a) Conservation of Energy

The Company is not involved in any manufacturing activity and hence has low energy consumption levels. Nevertheless, the Company makes all efforts to conserve and optimize the use of energy by using energy efficient infrastructure, computers and equipments with latest technologies.

b) Technology Absorption and Research and Development

The Companys research and development focus is on developing new frameworks, processes and methodologies to improve the speed and quality of service delivery.

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The earnings and expenditure in foreign exchange were as under: Earning NIL lacs Expenditure NIL lacs

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

CSR provisions are not applicable for the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A separate section on Corporate Governance along with the Management Discussion & Analysis forming part of Directors Report and certificate from the company secretary in whole time practice regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated as per Part B and C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations is annexed to and forms part of the Directors Report.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations, your Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under the Listing Regulations are complied with.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to thank all Employees, Bankers, Investors, Business Associates, Advisors etc. for their continued support during the year.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors