Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Summary

Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 3, 2009 with the name Kaarya Facilities and Services Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaarya Facilities and Services Limited on August 14, 2017. Kaarya is facilities and Service Management Company providing services into Property Management / Facilities Management End to End Management of Real Estate Assets for commercial and residential properties, Facilities / Property Operations & Maintenance, On Site Facility Management / Property Management Team. Various Specialized Services in Housekeeping, Engineering Services, Workplace Solutions viz. Reception, Mail, Help Desk Office Help, Floor Assistants F & B Service Pest Control, Facade, Gardening Specialized Cleaning. Initially, the company began with the most basic of skills such as cleaning, kitchen, hospitality and over the period it added layers to the teams skill sets to successfully bid for high skilled contracts such as Housekeeping, Maintenance, Office Administration, Help Desk & more. It transformed into an integrated services player offering complex facility management solutions. It has emerged as a domain expert in all kinds of realty operations & maintenance solutions. In 2011, the Company entered into residential property management services segment as well as technical services. In October, 2017 the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer of 15,99,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 6.39 Crores and listed its shares on the BSE SME Platform on 27th October, 2017. Facilities management in India has evolved significantly in recent years, driven by the countrys rapid urbanization and expanding real estate sector. Facility management services refers to the use of third-party service providers for the maintenance of the building facility or outsourcing the management of entire facilities to an organization for the professional delivery of services. It comprises of hard services or building operation and maintenance and soft services or support services, and energy management services. Hard services include electrical, electro-mechanical, mechanical, water management and energy management. Soft services include housekeeping, security, catering, transportation, and horticulture and landscaping.In 2023, this dynamic industry encompassed a wide range of services, including property maintenance, security, cleaning, and energy management. Technology adoption played a pivotal role, with companies increasingly turning to computerized maintenance systems and IoT devices to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. In October 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,99,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 6.40 Crores.