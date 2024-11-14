Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Companys Registered Office for consideration of following business: 1. To consider take on record & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended and year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Statutory Auditors Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the financial year as on 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended and year ended on 31st March 2024. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2024-2025. 5. Any other item with the approval of the Chairman. Uploading revised outcome as earlier outcome was wrongly uploaded for another company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)