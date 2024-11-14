iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd Board Meeting

8.11
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

Kaarya Facilit. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited results for half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Result This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 5th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 5th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting to be held on 25th July 2024 Outcome of BM held on 25th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Companys Registered Office for consideration of following business: 1. To consider take on record & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended and year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Statutory Auditors Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the financial year as on 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended and year ended on 31st March 2024. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2024-2025. 5. Any other item with the approval of the Chairman. Uploading revised outcome as earlier outcome was wrongly uploaded for another company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

