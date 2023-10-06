iifl-logo
Kabra Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

25.77
(4.97%)
Oct 6, 2023|10:27:16 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.94

2.94

2.94

2.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.09

13.33

10.59

9.93

Net Worth

21.03

16.27

13.53

12.87

Minority Interest

Debt

12.35

10.97

10.1

8.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.55

0.25

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

33.93

27.49

23.63

21.81

Fixed Assets

0.55

0.48

0.55

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.65

6.72

3.44

2.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

11.48

13.06

10.75

14.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.87

4.1

3.4

4.24

Debtor Days

90.55

175.96

Other Current Assets

10.67

10.18

8.26

12.21

Sundry Creditors

-2.59

-0.92

-0.63

-1.31

Creditor Days

16.77

54.36

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.3

-0.28

-0.32

Cash

7.25

7.21

8.9

4.32

Total Assets

33.94

27.48

23.64

21.8

