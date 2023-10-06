Kabra Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.94
2.94
2.94
2.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.09
13.33
10.59
9.93
Net Worth
21.03
16.27
13.53
12.87
Minority Interest
Debt
12.35
10.97
10.1
8.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.25
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
33.93
27.49
23.63
21.81
Fixed Assets
0.55
0.48
0.55
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.65
6.72
3.44
2.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
11.48
13.06
10.75
14.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.87
4.1
3.4
4.24
Debtor Days
90.55
175.96
Other Current Assets
10.67
10.18
8.26
12.21
Sundry Creditors
-2.59
-0.92
-0.63
-1.31
Creditor Days
16.77
54.36
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.3
-0.28
-0.32
Cash
7.25
7.21
8.9
4.32
Total Assets
33.94
27.48
23.64
21.8
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.