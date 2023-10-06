Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.7
8.79
10.96
15.5
yoy growth (%)
55.82
-19.78
-29.28
210.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.89
As % of sales
0
0
0
44.44
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.4
-0.36
-0.11
As % of sales
1.34
4.56
3.3
0.71
Other costs
-12.77
-7.83
-9.73
-8.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.24
89.08
88.77
52.94
Operating profit
0.74
0.55
0.86
0.29
OPM
5.4
6.35
7.92
1.89
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.77
-0.72
-0.75
-0.75
Other income
0.84
0.88
1.13
1.7
Profit before tax
0.8
0.71
1.23
1.22
Taxes
-0.13
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Tax rate
-16.89
-15.24
-15.04
-19.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.67
0.6
1.05
0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.24
0
Net profit
0.67
0.6
0.8
0.98
yoy growth (%)
11.27
-25.34
-17.94
9.81
NPM
4.89
6.85
7.36
6.34
