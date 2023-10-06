iifl-logo
Kabra Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.77
(4.97%)
Oct 6, 2023|10:27:16 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.7

8.79

10.96

15.5

yoy growth (%)

55.82

-19.78

-29.28

210.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.89

As % of sales

0

0

0

44.44

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.4

-0.36

-0.11

As % of sales

1.34

4.56

3.3

0.71

Other costs

-12.77

-7.83

-9.73

-8.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.24

89.08

88.77

52.94

Operating profit

0.74

0.55

0.86

0.29

OPM

5.4

6.35

7.92

1.89

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.77

-0.72

-0.75

-0.75

Other income

0.84

0.88

1.13

1.7

Profit before tax

0.8

0.71

1.23

1.22

Taxes

-0.13

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Tax rate

-16.89

-15.24

-15.04

-19.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.67

0.6

1.05

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.24

0

Net profit

0.67

0.6

0.8

0.98

yoy growth (%)

11.27

-25.34

-17.94

9.81

NPM

4.89

6.85

7.36

6.34

