iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kabra Commercial Ltd Share Price Live

25.77
(4.97%)
Oct 6, 2023|10:27:16 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.77
  • Day's High25.77
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close24.55
  • Day's Low25.77
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E4.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.8
  • EPS5.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kabra Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

25.77

Prev. Close

24.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

25.77

Day's Low

25.77

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

76.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.58

P/E

4.84

EPS

5.32

Divi. Yield

0

Kabra Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kabra Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kabra Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:14 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.64%

Non-Promoter- 34.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kabra Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.94

2.94

2.94

2.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.09

13.33

10.59

9.93

Net Worth

21.03

16.27

13.53

12.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.7

8.79

10.96

15.5

yoy growth (%)

55.82

-19.78

-29.28

210.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.89

As % of sales

0

0

0

44.44

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.4

-0.36

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.8

0.71

1.23

1.22

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Working capital

3.89

-8.1

-1.31

1.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.82

-19.78

-29.28

210.25

Op profit growth

32.5

-35.65

195.75

-22.56

EBIT growth

10.18

-28.19

0.7

-10.46

Net profit growth

11.27

-25.34

-17.94

9.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kabra Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

598.45

35.1445,579.03302.140.272,281.37162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

408.95

153.1630,519.26-16.5402,022.05132.06

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

249.85

254.9527,683.1735.390130.142.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,606.5

64.0815,677.2253.220.381,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,143.35

22.498,921.6490.50.691,004.5253.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kabra Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R K Kabra

Executive Director

R A Kabra

Non Executive Director

C P Kabra

Non Executive Director

Radhika Kabra

Independent Director

Sonam Agarwal

Independent Director

Siddhi Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Apeksha Agiwal

Additional Director

Vedant Raj Kabra

Registered Office

2 Brabourne Road,

4th Floor Govind Bhawan,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-22254058

Website: http://www.kcl.net.in

Email: contact@kcl.net.in

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Kabra Commercial Limited was incorporated on 8th November, 1982 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23rd ...
Read More

Reports by Kabra Commercial Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kabra Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Kabra Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabra Commercial Ltd is ₹7.58 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kabra Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kabra Commercial Ltd is 4.84 and 0.34 as of 06 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kabra Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabra Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabra Commercial Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Kabra Commercial Ltd?

Kabra Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.18%, 3 Years at 10.50%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kabra Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kabra Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabra Commercial Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.