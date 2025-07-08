Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹25.77
Prev. Close₹24.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹25.77
Day's Low₹25.77
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹76.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.58
P/E4.84
EPS5.32
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.94
2.94
2.94
2.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.09
13.33
10.59
9.93
Net Worth
21.03
16.27
13.53
12.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.7
8.79
10.96
15.5
yoy growth (%)
55.82
-19.78
-29.28
210.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.89
As % of sales
0
0
0
44.44
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.4
-0.36
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.8
0.71
1.23
1.22
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Working capital
3.89
-8.1
-1.31
1.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.82
-19.78
-29.28
210.25
Op profit growth
32.5
-35.65
195.75
-22.56
EBIT growth
10.18
-28.19
0.7
-10.46
Net profit growth
11.27
-25.34
-17.94
9.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
598.45
|35.14
|45,579.03
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
408.95
|153.16
|30,519.26
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.06
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
249.85
|254.95
|27,683.17
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,606.5
|64.08
|15,677.22
|53.22
|0.38
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,143.35
|22.49
|8,921.64
|90.5
|0.69
|1,004.5
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R K Kabra
Executive Director
R A Kabra
Non Executive Director
C P Kabra
Non Executive Director
Radhika Kabra
Independent Director
Sonam Agarwal
Independent Director
Siddhi Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Apeksha Agiwal
Additional Director
Vedant Raj Kabra
2 Brabourne Road,
4th Floor Govind Bhawan,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-22254058
Website: http://www.kcl.net.in
Email: contact@kcl.net.in
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Kabra Commercial Limited was incorporated on 8th November, 1982 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23rd ...
Read More
Reports by Kabra Commercial Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.