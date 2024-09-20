|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Sep 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|EGM 25/10/2024 Intimation of Appointment of M/s. Ranjit Jain & Co. as Statutory Auditors for the Financial Year 2024 - 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 25th October, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25-10-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.