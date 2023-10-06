Kabra Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.8
0.71
1.23
1.22
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Working capital
3.89
-8.1
-1.31
1.51
Other operating items
Operating
4.55
-7.5
-0.26
2.47
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.01
0
0.02
Free cash flow
4.62
-7.49
-0.26
2.49
Equity raised
19.84
18.68
16.95
14.88
Investing
1.27
0.68
0.21
0.01
Financing
1.17
0.37
-2.13
0.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.9
12.25
14.76
18.29
