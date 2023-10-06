iifl-logo
Kabra Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.77
(4.97%)
Oct 6, 2023|10:27:16 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.8

0.71

1.23

1.22

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Working capital

3.89

-8.1

-1.31

1.51

Other operating items

Operating

4.55

-7.5

-0.26

2.47

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.01

0

0.02

Free cash flow

4.62

-7.49

-0.26

2.49

Equity raised

19.84

18.68

16.95

14.88

Investing

1.27

0.68

0.21

0.01

Financing

1.17

0.37

-2.13

0.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.9

12.25

14.76

18.29

