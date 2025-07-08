Kabra Commercial Ltd Summary

Kabra Commercial Limited was incorporated on 8th November, 1982 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23rd March, 1982. The Company got listed with The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and also with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd effective from 14th October, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, handling & supervision of coal and coke, investing and dealing in shares and securities of other Companies.