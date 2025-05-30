Board Meeting 30 May 2025 21 May 2025

Kabra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 to consider and approve Audited standalone financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved Standalone financial results of the company for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 13 Jan 2025

Kabra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone financial results for the third quarter ending 31st December 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/02/2025 has been revised to 07/02/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/02/2025 has been revised to 07/02/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2025) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

Kabra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone financial results for the second quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024 . Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Rectify Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 25th October, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of M/s. Ranjit Jain & Co. as Statutory Auditors for the Financial Year 2024 - 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Kabra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024