Kachchh Minerals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.14
-0.37
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
0.52
-0.39
-0.19
Other operating items
Operating
0.27
0.61
-0.83
-0.61
Capital expenditure
0
0.08
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.27
0.69
-0.84
-0.61
Equity raised
-8.22
-8.76
-8.25
-7.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.73
0.7
-0.05
0.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.22
-7.37
-9.14
-7.43
