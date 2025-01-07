Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.2
1.11
0.32
0.48
yoy growth (%)
8
248.75
-33.77
10.16
Raw materials
-0.11
0.03
-0.01
-0.06
As % of sales
9.61
3.51
5.51
13.59
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
13.19
14.37
22.11
15.34
Other costs
-0.76
-0.81
-0.55
-0.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.94
72.6
173.64
137.63
Operating profit
0.17
0.18
-0.32
-0.32
OPM
14.24
16.53
-101.27
-66.57
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.07
Profit before tax
0.13
0.14
-0.37
-0.34
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.14
-0.37
-0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.14
-0.37
-0.34
yoy growth (%)
-10.54
-139.17
9.24
-10.56
NPM
10.92
13.19
-117.44
-71.19
