Kachchh Minerals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29
(4.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.2

1.11

0.32

0.48

yoy growth (%)

8

248.75

-33.77

10.16

Raw materials

-0.11

0.03

-0.01

-0.06

As % of sales

9.61

3.51

5.51

13.59

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

13.19

14.37

22.11

15.34

Other costs

-0.76

-0.81

-0.55

-0.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.94

72.6

173.64

137.63

Operating profit

0.17

0.18

-0.32

-0.32

OPM

14.24

16.53

-101.27

-66.57

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.07

Profit before tax

0.13

0.14

-0.37

-0.34

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.14

-0.37

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.14

-0.37

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

-10.54

-139.17

9.24

-10.56

NPM

10.92

13.19

-117.44

-71.19

