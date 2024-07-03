Summary

Kachchh Minerals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Apr.81 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 94. The Company is doing Manufacture business of China Clay, Micronized Kaolin & High Grade Silica Sand. The installed capacity is 10,000 tpa. Products of the Company have broad based applications in industries like ceramics, paint, paper, phamaceuticals, glass manufacturing, foundry, etc. In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to produce high value added products of china clay and silica sand with an increased capacity of 30,000 tpa and 90,000 tpa respectively. It came out with a public issue of 16,08,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1,60,87,000, in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.During the year 1997-98 Company has achieved production of 17,444 M.T. of China Clay as against 9440 M.T. Company has received overseas inquiries about product & some inquiries are converted into confirm orders. Companys 15% total sales is of export and same is likely to incrase in coming years.During the year 1999-2000, The Company made a value addition to the product in terms of qualitative improvement, supplied to a multinational company. The company has renewed the orders.The Companys production activities started effective from 23 August, 2014.

Read More