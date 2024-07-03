SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹29.6
Prev. Close₹29.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.1
Day's High₹29.6
Day's Low₹27.5
52 Week's High₹44.55
52 Week's Low₹23.58
Book Value₹3.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.69
P/E80.61
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.21
5.21
5.21
5.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.29
-3.91
-3.81
-3.98
Net Worth
1.92
1.3
1.4
1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.2
1.11
0.32
0.48
yoy growth (%)
8
248.75
-33.77
10.16
Raw materials
-0.11
0.03
-0.01
-0.06
As % of sales
9.61
3.51
5.51
13.59
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.14
-0.37
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
0.52
-0.39
-0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8
248.75
-33.77
10.16
Op profit growth
-6.94
-156.93
0.74
-12.03
EBIT growth
-10.31
-139.54
13.88
-4.93
Net profit growth
-10.54
-139.17
9.24
-10.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Kuldip Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagdish Kandoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaydeep Sangani
Executive Director
Prakashbhai Haribhai Kanani
Executive Director
Devising Hathal
Executive Director
Daksh Narendrabhai Trived
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Indiraben Sadariya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaveshbhai Kanani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Keshubha Hathal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kachchh Minerals Ltd
Summary
Kachchh Minerals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Apr.81 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 94. The Company is doing Manufacture business of China Clay, Micronized Kaolin & High Grade Silica Sand. The installed capacity is 10,000 tpa. Products of the Company have broad based applications in industries like ceramics, paint, paper, phamaceuticals, glass manufacturing, foundry, etc. In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to produce high value added products of china clay and silica sand with an increased capacity of 30,000 tpa and 90,000 tpa respectively. It came out with a public issue of 16,08,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1,60,87,000, in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.During the year 1997-98 Company has achieved production of 17,444 M.T. of China Clay as against 9440 M.T. Company has received overseas inquiries about product & some inquiries are converted into confirm orders. Companys 15% total sales is of export and same is likely to incrase in coming years.During the year 1999-2000, The Company made a value addition to the product in terms of qualitative improvement, supplied to a multinational company. The company has renewed the orders.The Companys production activities started effective from 23 August, 2014.
Read More
The Kachchh Minerals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is 80.61 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kachchh Minerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is ₹23.58 and ₹44.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kachchh Minerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.21%, 3 Years at -4.39%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at -2.39%, 3 Month at 4.92% and 1 Month at 9.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.