iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kachchh Minerals Ltd Share Price

27.71
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.6
  • Day's High29.6
  • 52 Wk High44.55
  • Prev. Close29.02
  • Day's Low27.5
  • 52 Wk Low 23.58
  • Turnover (lac)1.1
  • P/E80.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.79
  • EPS0.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kachchh Minerals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

29.6

Prev. Close

29.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.1

Day's High

29.6

Day's Low

27.5

52 Week's High

44.55

52 Week's Low

23.58

Book Value

3.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.69

P/E

80.61

EPS

0.36

Divi. Yield

0

Kachchh Minerals Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kachchh Minerals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kachchh Minerals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.98%

Non-Promoter- 56.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kachchh Minerals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.21

5.21

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.29

-3.91

-3.81

-3.98

Net Worth

1.92

1.3

1.4

1.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.2

1.11

0.32

0.48

yoy growth (%)

8

248.75

-33.77

10.16

Raw materials

-0.11

0.03

-0.01

-0.06

As % of sales

9.61

3.51

5.51

13.59

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.14

-0.37

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

0.52

-0.39

-0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8

248.75

-33.77

10.16

Op profit growth

-6.94

-156.93

0.74

-12.03

EBIT growth

-10.31

-139.54

13.88

-4.93

Net profit growth

-10.54

-139.17

9.24

-10.56

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kachchh Minerals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kuldip Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagdish Kandoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaydeep Sangani

Executive Director

Prakashbhai Haribhai Kanani

Executive Director

Devising Hathal

Executive Director

Daksh Narendrabhai Trived

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Indiraben Sadariya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaveshbhai Kanani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Keshubha Hathal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Summary

Kachchh Minerals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Apr.81 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May 94. The Company is doing Manufacture business of China Clay, Micronized Kaolin & High Grade Silica Sand. The installed capacity is 10,000 tpa. Products of the Company have broad based applications in industries like ceramics, paint, paper, phamaceuticals, glass manufacturing, foundry, etc. In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to produce high value added products of china clay and silica sand with an increased capacity of 30,000 tpa and 90,000 tpa respectively. It came out with a public issue of 16,08,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1,60,87,000, in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.During the year 1997-98 Company has achieved production of 17,444 M.T. of China Clay as against 9440 M.T. Company has received overseas inquiries about product & some inquiries are converted into confirm orders. Companys 15% total sales is of export and same is likely to incrase in coming years.During the year 1999-2000, The Company made a value addition to the product in terms of qualitative improvement, supplied to a multinational company. The company has renewed the orders.The Companys production activities started effective from 23 August, 2014.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kachchh Minerals Ltd share price today?

The Kachchh Minerals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is 80.61 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kachchh Minerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is ₹23.58 and ₹44.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kachchh Minerals Ltd?

Kachchh Minerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.21%, 3 Years at -4.39%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at -2.39%, 3 Month at 4.92% and 1 Month at 9.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kachchh Minerals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kachchh Minerals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kachchh Minerals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.