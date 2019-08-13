Kalpa Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.69
14.89
37.85
42.64
Net Worth
24.94
25.14
48.1
52.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.61
2.04
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.55
27.18
48.12
52.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.58
5.52
1.92
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.96
21.65
46.17
52.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.9
3.47
1.5
0.14
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.1
18.35
45
52.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.16
-0.3
-0.16
Cash
0.01
0
0.03
0
Total Assets
25.55
27.17
48.12
52.89
