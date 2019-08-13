iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpa Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

1.71
(0%)
Aug 13, 2019|10:16:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.69

14.89

37.85

42.64

Net Worth

24.94

25.14

48.1

52.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0.61

2.04

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.55

27.18

48.12

52.89

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.58

5.52

1.92

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.96

21.65

46.17

52.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.9

3.47

1.5

0.14

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

18.1

18.35

45

52.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.16

-0.3

-0.16

Cash

0.01

0

0.03

0

Total Assets

25.55

27.17

48.12

52.89

Kalpa Commercial Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

