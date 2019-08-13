iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpa Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.71
(0%)
Aug 13, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.06

0.14

5.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-59.14

-97.21

13.53

Raw materials

0

-0.09

-0.27

-4.98

As % of sales

0

158.63

185.57

94.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

-0.07

-0.2

As % of sales

0

73.27

52.94

3.96

Other costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.09

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

108.91

61.3

8.5

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.14

-0.29

-0.37

OPM

0

-240.82

-199.82

-7.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.22

0.47

0.52

Profit before tax

0.03

0.08

0.17

0.15

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-26.83

-26.31

-26

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.05

0.13

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.05

0.13

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-61.86

-54.26

22.96

-8.13

NPM

0

99.82

89.17

2.02

