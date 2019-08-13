Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.06
0.14
5.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-59.14
-97.21
13.53
Raw materials
0
-0.09
-0.27
-4.98
As % of sales
0
158.63
185.57
94.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.07
-0.2
As % of sales
0
73.27
52.94
3.96
Other costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.09
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
108.91
61.3
8.5
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.14
-0.29
-0.37
OPM
0
-240.82
-199.82
-7.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.22
0.47
0.52
Profit before tax
0.03
0.08
0.17
0.15
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-26.83
-26.31
-26
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.05
0.13
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.05
0.13
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-61.86
-54.26
22.96
-8.13
NPM
0
99.82
89.17
2.02
