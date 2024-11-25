iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpa Commercial Ltd Share Price

1.71
(0%)
Aug 13, 2019|10:16:45 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.8
  • Day's High1.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low1.71
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kalpa Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.8

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

4.74

Day's High

1.8

Day's Low

1.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

24.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kalpa Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kalpa Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalpa Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.52%

Non-Promoter- 79.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalpa Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.69

14.89

37.85

42.64

Net Worth

24.94

25.14

48.1

52.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.06

0.14

5.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-59.14

-97.21

13.53

Raw materials

0

-0.09

-0.27

-4.98

As % of sales

0

158.63

185.57

94.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

-0.07

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.08

0.17

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.01

0.05

0.28

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-59.14

-97.21

13.53

Op profit growth

-42.57

-50.76

-21.16

-18.25

EBIT growth

-61.6

-54.06

14.82

-12.08

Net profit growth

-61.86

-54.26

22.96

-8.13

No Record Found

Kalpa Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalpa Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jayprakash Laxmidas Kataria

Independent Director

Kamal Sharma

Director

Sourav Jain

Executive Director

Mukul Jindal

Director

Shivani

Company Secretary

Satish Kumar Gola

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shivam Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalpa Commercial Ltd

Summary

Kalpa Commercial Limited, established in 1985 has earned a reputation in most of the well equipped store for all garments, fabrics, cloths consumer electronics and luxury products at competitive pricing with the added benefit of a customer friendly environment. It is engaged in the business of fabrics. The Company is known as the one stop shop for all. The companies are retailers from garments, fabrics, cloths, consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances, office equipment, and luxury goods such as perfumes and watches from brands around the world.The Company target market ranges from all age groups to all genders. It provides to needs of younger market by stocking all brands of gaming consoles and games. Latest gadgets ranging from cell phones, laptops, tablets, cameras etc. It holds various brands of home appliances and electronics for day-to-day convenience. The company stock luxury brand perfumes and watches for men and women at affordable prices.
Company FAQs

What is the Kalpa Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Kalpa Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpa Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is ₹1.75 Cr. as of 13 Aug ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalpa Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is 0 and 43.57 as of 13 Aug ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalpa Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalpa Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Aug ‘19

What is the CAGR of Kalpa Commercial Ltd?

Kalpa Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalpa Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

