Open₹1.8
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.74
Day's High₹1.8
Day's Low₹1.71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.69
14.89
37.85
42.64
Net Worth
24.94
25.14
48.1
52.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.06
0.14
5.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-59.14
-97.21
13.53
Raw materials
0
-0.09
-0.27
-4.98
As % of sales
0
158.63
185.57
94.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.07
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.08
0.17
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.01
0.05
0.28
-0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-59.14
-97.21
13.53
Op profit growth
-42.57
-50.76
-21.16
-18.25
EBIT growth
-61.6
-54.06
14.82
-12.08
Net profit growth
-61.86
-54.26
22.96
-8.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jayprakash Laxmidas Kataria
Independent Director
Kamal Sharma
Director
Sourav Jain
Executive Director
Mukul Jindal
Director
Shivani
Company Secretary
Satish Kumar Gola
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shivam Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalpa Commercial Ltd
Summary
Kalpa Commercial Limited, established in 1985 has earned a reputation in most of the well equipped store for all garments, fabrics, cloths consumer electronics and luxury products at competitive pricing with the added benefit of a customer friendly environment. It is engaged in the business of fabrics. The Company is known as the one stop shop for all. The companies are retailers from garments, fabrics, cloths, consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances, office equipment, and luxury goods such as perfumes and watches from brands around the world.The Company target market ranges from all age groups to all genders. It provides to needs of younger market by stocking all brands of gaming consoles and games. Latest gadgets ranging from cell phones, laptops, tablets, cameras etc. It holds various brands of home appliances and electronics for day-to-day convenience. The company stock luxury brand perfumes and watches for men and women at affordable prices.
Read More
The Kalpa Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is ₹1.75 Cr. as of 13 Aug ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is 0 and 43.57 as of 13 Aug ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalpa Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalpa Commercial Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Aug ‘19
Kalpa Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.92%.
