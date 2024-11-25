Kalpa Commercial Ltd Summary

Kalpa Commercial Limited, established in 1985 has earned a reputation in most of the well equipped store for all garments, fabrics, cloths consumer electronics and luxury products at competitive pricing with the added benefit of a customer friendly environment. It is engaged in the business of fabrics. The Company is known as the one stop shop for all. The companies are retailers from garments, fabrics, cloths, consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances, office equipment, and luxury goods such as perfumes and watches from brands around the world.The Company target market ranges from all age groups to all genders. It provides to needs of younger market by stocking all brands of gaming consoles and games. Latest gadgets ranging from cell phones, laptops, tablets, cameras etc. It holds various brands of home appliances and electronics for day-to-day convenience. The company stock luxury brand perfumes and watches for men and women at affordable prices.