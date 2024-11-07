|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarterly and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company i.e. First Floor 984 Pocket C IFC Ghazipur Paper Market East Delhi East Delhi East Delhi Delhi India 110096 to transact inter-alia consider The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Considered and took note of the Death of Mr. Sourav Jain (DIN: 08338855), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. The Board has noted the death of Mr. Sourav Jain (DIN: 08338855), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from the Monday, April 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and consider any other matter with the permission of Chairman. This is to inform you that the in pursuance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 14, 2024, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 1st Floor, 984, Pocket C, IFC Ghazipur, Delhi - 110 096 India, transacted the following business: 1) Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Considered and approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring the above to the notice of all concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
