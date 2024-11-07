Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarterly and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kalpa Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company i.e. First Floor 984 Pocket C IFC Ghazipur Paper Market East Delhi East Delhi East Delhi Delhi India 110096 to transact inter-alia consider The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Considered and took note of the Death of Mr. Sourav Jain (DIN: 08338855), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. The Board has noted the death of Mr. Sourav Jain (DIN: 08338855), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from the Monday, April 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024