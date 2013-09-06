Kanchan International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
6.89
5.16
3.59
3.76
Preference Capital
0.85
0.86
0.86
0
Reserves
-1.9
-2.83
-2.23
-1.14
Net Worth
5.84
3.19
2.22
2.62
Minority Interest
Debt
23.47
24.48
29.05
22.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.97
1
Total Liabilities
29.31
27.67
32.24
26.24
Fixed Assets
4.77
5.18
5.43
5.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.42
3.62
3.41
Networking Capital
23.54
21.82
22.96
16.75
Inventories
13.3
12.19
8.64
6.8
Inventory Days
123.06
103.44
Sundry Debtors
19.54
15.6
16.15
16.45
Debtor Days
180.81
132.38
Other Current Assets
7.22
6.67
6.72
6.3
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-3.28
-6.03
-8.4
Creditor Days
39.78
27.83
Other Current Liabilities
-12.22
-9.36
-2.52
-4.4
Cash
0.51
0.2
0.18
0.68
Total Assets
29.31
27.67
32.24
26.24
