Kanchan International Ltd Key Ratios

9.94
(-4.97%)
Sep 6, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.29

Op profit growth

113.78

EBIT growth

-19.17

Net profit growth

-118.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.82

2.49

EBIT margin

8.05

9.13

Net profit margin

0.4

-2.06

RoCE

14.16

RoNW

1.17

RoA

0.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.43

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.83

-4.27

Book value per share

13.34

5.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

156.27

0

P/CEPS

-80.11

-15.55

P/B

6.08

20.12

EV/EBIDTA

11.02

9.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

12.7

-165.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

171.83

Inventory days

124.36

Creditor days

-90.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.04

-1.52

Net debt / equity

3.55

10.3

Net debt / op. profit

7.61

18.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.81

-68.96

Employee costs

-8.9

-7.68

Other costs

-13.45

-20.84

