|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.29
Op profit growth
113.78
EBIT growth
-19.17
Net profit growth
-118.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.82
2.49
EBIT margin
8.05
9.13
Net profit margin
0.4
-2.06
RoCE
14.16
RoNW
1.17
RoA
0.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.43
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.83
-4.27
Book value per share
13.34
5.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
156.27
0
P/CEPS
-80.11
-15.55
P/B
6.08
20.12
EV/EBIDTA
11.02
9.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
12.7
-165.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
171.83
Inventory days
124.36
Creditor days
-90.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.04
-1.52
Net debt / equity
3.55
10.3
Net debt / op. profit
7.61
18.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.81
-68.96
Employee costs
-8.9
-7.68
Other costs
-13.45
-20.84
