Kanchan International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.94
(-4.97%)
Sep 6, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

39.44

43.01

yoy growth (%)

-8.29

Raw materials

-28.32

-29.63

As % of sales

71.81

68.9

Employee costs

-3.51

-3.3

As % of sales

8.9

7.67

Other costs

-5.3

-8.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.45

20.26

Operating profit

2.29

1.35

OPM

5.82

3.15

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.48

Interest expense

-3.03

-2.58

Other income

1.34

3.33

Profit before tax

0.14

1.63

Taxes

0.01

-2.22

Tax rate

12.45

-136.74

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

-0.59

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.16

-0.6

yoy growth (%)

-127.27

NPM

0.41

-1.4

