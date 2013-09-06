Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
39.44
43.01
yoy growth (%)
-8.29
Raw materials
-28.32
-29.63
As % of sales
71.81
68.9
Employee costs
-3.51
-3.3
As % of sales
8.9
7.67
Other costs
-5.3
-8.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.45
20.26
Operating profit
2.29
1.35
OPM
5.82
3.15
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.48
Interest expense
-3.03
-2.58
Other income
1.34
3.33
Profit before tax
0.14
1.63
Taxes
0.01
-2.22
Tax rate
12.45
-136.74
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
-0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.16
-0.6
yoy growth (%)
-127.27
NPM
0.41
-1.4
