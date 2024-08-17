Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,KANCHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is been engaged in the business of producing Domestic Appliances viz., non-stick cookware,pressure cooker and mini refrigerator.The company is currently engaged in manufacturing of advanced range of home appliances at its factory at Daman. Considering the penetration of the brand KANCHAN among the indian households and to reap the benefits of large scale production,the company has undertaken the expansion program by establishing one more unit to manufacture aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers at its factory at Daman. The company has started the commercial production at its new unit during the financial year 2000-01.

