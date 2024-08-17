iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanchan International Ltd Share Price

9.94
(-4.97%)
Sep 6, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kanchan International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

9.94

Prev. Close

10.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

9.94

Day's Low

9.94

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanchan International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kanchan International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kanchan International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:39 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.41%

Non-Promoter- 3.98%

Institutions: 3.97%

Non-Institutions: 63.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kanchan International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

6.89

5.16

3.59

3.76

Preference Capital

0.85

0.86

0.86

0

Reserves

-1.9

-2.83

-2.23

-1.14

Net Worth

5.84

3.19

2.22

2.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

39.44

43.01

yoy growth (%)

-8.29

Raw materials

-28.32

-29.63

As % of sales

71.81

68.9

Employee costs

-3.51

-3.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.14

1.63

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.48

Tax paid

0.01

-2.22

Working capital

2.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.29

Op profit growth

69.31

EBIT growth

-24.57

Net profit growth

-127.27

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kanchan International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanchan International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh C Khimavat

Director

Shailesh Parekh

Executive Chairman & Director

Ashok C Khimavat

Director

Chetan Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanchan International Ltd

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,KANCHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is been engaged in the business of producing Domestic Appliances viz., non-stick cookware,pressure cooker and mini refrigerator.The company is currently engaged in manufacturing of advanced range of home appliances at its factory at Daman. Considering the penetration of the brand KANCHAN among the indian households and to reap the benefits of large scale production,the company has undertaken the expansion program by establishing one more unit to manufacture aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers at its factory at Daman. The company has started the commercial production at its new unit during the financial year 2000-01.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanchan International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.