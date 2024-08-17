Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹9.94
Prev. Close₹10.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹9.94
Day's Low₹9.94
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
6.89
5.16
3.59
3.76
Preference Capital
0.85
0.86
0.86
0
Reserves
-1.9
-2.83
-2.23
-1.14
Net Worth
5.84
3.19
2.22
2.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
39.44
43.01
yoy growth (%)
-8.29
Raw materials
-28.32
-29.63
As % of sales
71.81
68.9
Employee costs
-3.51
-3.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.14
1.63
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.48
Tax paid
0.01
-2.22
Working capital
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.29
Op profit growth
69.31
EBIT growth
-24.57
Net profit growth
-127.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh C Khimavat
Director
Shailesh Parekh
Executive Chairman & Director
Ashok C Khimavat
Director
Chetan Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanchan International Ltd
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,KANCHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is been engaged in the business of producing Domestic Appliances viz., non-stick cookware,pressure cooker and mini refrigerator.The company is currently engaged in manufacturing of advanced range of home appliances at its factory at Daman. Considering the penetration of the brand KANCHAN among the indian households and to reap the benefits of large scale production,the company has undertaken the expansion program by establishing one more unit to manufacture aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers at its factory at Daman. The company has started the commercial production at its new unit during the financial year 2000-01.
