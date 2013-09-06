Kanchan International Ltd Management Discussions

Kanchan International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
KANCHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS
The Consumer Electronics and Appliance Manufacturers Association (CEAMA)
has put its growth estimates, for the home appliances industry at 20 per
cent for 2011-12. Over the last five years, most companies in the home
appliances basket have seen sales grow at a compounded rate of 25-30 per
cent annually. Changing demographics in society, with more nuclear families
and increasing percentage of floating population is one-key reason for the
growing demand for home appliances. The growing rural demand is another
factor that is helping home appliance makers grow sales. The CEAMA opines
that over the next five years, rural India will consume 20 per cent of the
consumer durable industrys production. On the profit side too, the picture
has been quite good for home appliance makers. However, during the year
serious inflationary trends were continued to be felt at consumer price
levels. The rupee also depreciated sharply which had an adverse impact I
across all sections of the economy. Rising cost of inputs such as steel,
aluminium, copper, etc. have added to the production cost significantly
over the last one year. Maintaining profit margins has been a tough job &
there has been a clear dip in operating margins. The Central Government has
increased the excise duty on various products including your Companys
products. The increase is between 1% and 2%. This will have a cascading
effect and push up the end prices of the products. Increase in cost of fuel
& electricity and inputs required for production of home appliances add to
the cost of the products. However, your Company continues to focus on
producing new products of high quality of different price range,
penetration in rural markets, exploring global markets, improvement in
sales strategy and in turn building brand image leading to the path of
profitability. Reduction in excise duty on pressure cooker, brand building
and electrification of rural markets shall lead to better performance in
upcoming years.
2. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS
Opportunities
* Strong Brand.
* Strong distribution network
* Global presence
* Established leadership position in home appliance segment.
* The implementation of VAT should help to remove the disadvantage due to
activities of unorganized sector.
Rise in purchasing power of people
Threats
* Cheap imports from China and Far East
* Uncertain Monsoon
* A large number of players in the unorganized sector enjoy price advantage
either due to tax concessions or SSI status.
Increase in cost of fuel & electricity
3. RISK & CONCERNS
Penetration in rural markets:
The industry fortunes are linked to the rural income, which is depending to
some extent on agricultural production, government off take and monsoon in
the country.
Globally competitive market:
The Indian Market is facing tuff competition from global markets including
new entrants. Due to high technology support and Research and Development,
Global competitors are able to produce innovative and value-for-money
products. Indian appliance producers have failed to focus on harnessing the
power of theirbrands in smaller town markets and lower price points.
Small town customers today are equally bitten by the consumerism bug and
global players have successfully banked on this opportunity to drive
penetration of their products into these untapped areas.
The domestic, regional and global macroeconomic environment directly
influences the demand of consumer durable products. Any economic slowdown
can adversely impact demand supply dynamics and profitability of all
industry players, including Kanchan.
However, the Companys operations have historically shown significant
exposure to the resilience to the fluctuations of economic and industry
cycles, with demand for most of its key products continue to grow at
healthy rates even at times of an overall economic slowdown.
Kanchan has insured its assets and operations against a wide range of
risks, as part of its overall risk management strategies. The export
constitute a very small part of Companys sales and is also not dependant
on global markets for imports and since Indian economy is not badly hit due
to global slowdown, your company does not see any negative growth.
Currency fluctuation related risk:
The falling of Indian Rupee in the International Market has impacted our
import. The Fluctuation in the Indian Currency has adversely impacted our
buying Costs.
4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY
We have always believed that transparency, systems and controls are
important factors in the success and growth of any organization. Your
Company has a proper and adequate system of Internal Controls, to ensure
that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from
unauthorized use or disposal and that transaction are authorized, recorded
and reported correctly. Your Company has appointed Mr. Anil Jain as
Internal Auditor of the Company. Mr. Anil Jain carries out the internal
audit and internal control/systems on periodic basis, close monitoring
thereof to strengthen and modify the same from time to time to meet the
changing requirement of the Company. The deviation from the norms are first
informed to the concerned operating person for corrective actions and in
case of need, these are brought to the notice of the concerned head of the
unit or the department, as the case may be. The Internal Auditor constantly
looks into the areas where there is a possibility of saving in cost and
submits his suggestions to the concerned operating departments. All major
findings and suggestions are complied and reported to the Audit Committee
of the Directors on a quarterly basis or earlier if so required. It
operates at all the Plants at Daman and other business locations but
centrally controlled from the corporate office at Mumbai. We believe that
we have a sound internal control system in our Company.
5. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
Management Discussion and analysis of the Companys operations and
financial consolidation together with discussion on financial performance
with respect to operational performance should be read with conjunction
with the financial statements as given below:
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
(Rs. in Lacs)
Financial Year ended 2011-12 2010-11 2009-10 2008-09 2007-08
Sales 4085.76 4419.73 3703.61 3466.43 2852.00
Profit before
depreciation,
Interest & Tax
(EBD1T) 1364.74 469.73 170.93 242.21 (262.97)
Depreciation 46.89 48.29 48.24 45.08 44.92
Profit After Tax 16.42 (60.22) (109.13) 3.59 (437.41)
Equity Share Capital 36.864 321.01 321.01 321.01 321.01
Reserves & Surplus - - - - -
Earnings per Share 0.51 (1.88) (3.40) 0.11 (13.63)
Sales per Share
(Rs.) 110.83 1137.66 115.37 107.99 88.86
6. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS ON HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The biggest strength of the Company has always been its people. Only with
their participation we have managed to achieve a healthy work culture,
transparency in working, fair business practice and a passion for
efficiency. The Company follows a unique, homegrown philosophy of allowing
people to set their own targets and give them the freedom to achieve them:
I can. This philosophy has spread across all our employees and has been a
constant source of motivation for our people. Further, to enhance their
skills and enrich their experience, the Company provides continuous
training. This includes workshops, courses, seminars and visit to the
Companys plants. Of late, we have also started in-house conferences for
various disciplines. Employees from all our offices are invited to
participate. It is a useful forum for sharing experiences, ideas,
innovations and developmental work undertaken in their respective work
places. From the beginning, we have followed a progressive policy of taking
keen interest in the well-being and progress of our people. All of this, we
believe, has nurtured a strong sense of belonging among our people.
7. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statement in the Management discussion & analysis describing the Companys
objectives, projections, estimates & exceptions may be forward looking
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations.
Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.
Important factors that could make difference to the companys operations
include economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions
in the domestic & overseas markets in which the company operates changes in
the Government regulations, tax laws & other statutes & other incidental
factors.
8. FUTURE OUTLOOK:
Our focus, as in the past has always been to continuously strengthen our
competitive position through aggressive test management, excellent
operational efficiencies without sacrificing the long term growth of the
potential of our business. We expect to deliver higher volume in all our
businesses. We also expect the market to stabilize in the near future. We
further expect that our intensified focus on cost control will yield result
and that we derive additional benefit from our going programme to reduce
our operating cost. We aim to complete our ongoing projects on or ahead of
schedule and within budgets.
Despite negative market condition and extremely competitive market, we
remain focused on our basic objectives of achieving a least cost position
and developing low capital cost position and developing low capital cost
projects. We have responded decisively to current market conditions and
remain very well placed to prosper through the commodity cycle.