Kar Mobiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.07
28.17
26.54
23.57
Net Worth
31.31
30.41
28.78
25.81
Minority Interest
Debt
30.6
31.24
31.76
19.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.74
3.56
2.97
2.45
Total Liabilities
65.65
65.21
63.51
47.94
Fixed Assets
38.11
38.89
33.71
25.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.3
2.25
2.1
2.62
Networking Capital
24.99
23.79
23.41
15.82
Inventories
15.01
14.46
16.46
11.23
Inventory Days
45.66
42.73
50.56
42.75
Sundry Debtors
27.22
26.35
28.67
20.37
Debtor Days
82.81
77.87
88.07
77.56
Other Current Assets
8.01
9.03
8.95
6.7
Sundry Creditors
-15.35
-16.56
-20.71
-13
Creditor Days
46.7
48.94
63.62
49.49
Other Current Liabilities
-9.9
-9.49
-9.96
-9.48
Cash
0.24
0.25
4.29
4.47
Total Assets
65.64
65.18
63.51
47.94
