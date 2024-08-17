SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹378.5
Prev. Close₹378.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.71
Day's High₹385
Day's Low₹378.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹138.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.14
P/E37.67
EPS10.09
Divi. Yield0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.07
28.17
26.54
23.57
Net Worth
31.31
30.41
28.78
25.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
119.97
123.5
118.81
95.86
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
3.94
23.94
Raw materials
-49.33
-52.28
-52.38
-39.39
As % of sales
41.11
42.33
44.08
41.09
Employee costs
-28.47
-28.08
-25.4
-24.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.07
3.14
6.83
4.78
Depreciation
-3.8
-3.48
-2.72
-2.02
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.35
-2.46
-1.64
Working capital
0.94
-2.97
4.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.85
3.94
23.94
Op profit growth
-15.66
-6.74
55.91
EBIT growth
-28.99
-22.56
55.89
Net profit growth
-50.53
-46.55
66.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
COIMBATORE NATARAJAN SRIVATSAN
Director
LAKSHMAN LAKSHMINARAYAN
Director
GANESH LAKSHMINARAYAN
Director
KUMARASWAMY PALANI BALASUBRAMANIAM
Director
VENKATARAMAN RAMACHANDRAN
Director
KRISHNA KUMAR SESHADRI
CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)
KRISHNAMURTHY SRINIVASA
Company Secretary
N B REKHA
Chief Financial Officer
HANUMANTACHAR VADIRAJ
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kar Mobiles Ltd
Summary
The Bangalore-based Kar Mobiles (KML) set up its factory to manufacture valves for internal combustion engines in 1973-74. Commercial production commenced in 1974. In 1978-79, it implemented a project to expanded its capacity from 1.5 mln to 3 mln pa which was again increased to 5 mln pa in 1980-81. Having successfully established itself in the domestic market as a quality manufacturer of valves for internal combustion engines, it entered the export market in 1977. Its first customer was Lister Petter, UK, with whom it started business in 1977. Currently, it enjoys nearly 90 per cent of Lister Petters business. It started expanding its customer network in the UK and added customers like Kelvin Diesel, Villiers, Gardner and Sons, etc, and started exporting valves to France and Germany. The company established a 100% EOU in 1982-83 which commenced commercial production in the last quarter of 1984. The company widened its product range to include valves for heavy-duty stationary engines, locomotives and valves for the Defence sector. It also developed special types of masked valves for the export market. The company proposes to set up a new plant with an installed capacity of 3 mln valves pa in Tamil Nadu. The production is expected to start during 1997-98. During 1996-97, to cater to the needs of the global automotive companies, company has signed a technology licence agreement with TRW Inc. USA. Company has also appointed TRW as a sole selling agents for all countries except I
Read More
