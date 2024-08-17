iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kar Mobiles Ltd Share Price

380.1
(0.42%)
Apr 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kar Mobiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

378.5

Prev. Close

378.5

Turnover(Lac.)

10.71

Day's High

385

Day's Low

378.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

138.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.14

P/E

37.67

EPS

10.09

Divi. Yield

0.66

Kar Mobiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kar Mobiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kar Mobiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.41%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.85%

Non-Institutions: 54.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kar Mobiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.07

28.17

26.54

23.57

Net Worth

31.31

30.41

28.78

25.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

119.97

123.5

118.81

95.86

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

3.94

23.94

Raw materials

-49.33

-52.28

-52.38

-39.39

As % of sales

41.11

42.33

44.08

41.09

Employee costs

-28.47

-28.08

-25.4

-24.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.07

3.14

6.83

4.78

Depreciation

-3.8

-3.48

-2.72

-2.02

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.35

-2.46

-1.64

Working capital

0.94

-2.97

4.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.85

3.94

23.94

Op profit growth

-15.66

-6.74

55.91

EBIT growth

-28.99

-22.56

55.89

Net profit growth

-50.53

-46.55

66.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kar Mobiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kar Mobiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

COIMBATORE NATARAJAN SRIVATSAN

Director

LAKSHMAN LAKSHMINARAYAN

Director

GANESH LAKSHMINARAYAN

Director

KUMARASWAMY PALANI BALASUBRAMANIAM

Director

VENKATARAMAN RAMACHANDRAN

Director

KRISHNA KUMAR SESHADRI

CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)

KRISHNAMURTHY SRINIVASA

Company Secretary

N B REKHA

Chief Financial Officer

HANUMANTACHAR VADIRAJ

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kar Mobiles Ltd

Summary

The Bangalore-based Kar Mobiles (KML) set up its factory to manufacture valves for internal combustion engines in 1973-74. Commercial production commenced in 1974. In 1978-79, it implemented a project to expanded its capacity from 1.5 mln to 3 mln pa which was again increased to 5 mln pa in 1980-81. Having successfully established itself in the domestic market as a quality manufacturer of valves for internal combustion engines, it entered the export market in 1977. Its first customer was Lister Petter, UK, with whom it started business in 1977. Currently, it enjoys nearly 90 per cent of Lister Petters business. It started expanding its customer network in the UK and added customers like Kelvin Diesel, Villiers, Gardner and Sons, etc, and started exporting valves to France and Germany. The company established a 100% EOU in 1982-83 which commenced commercial production in the last quarter of 1984. The company widened its product range to include valves for heavy-duty stationary engines, locomotives and valves for the Defence sector. It also developed special types of masked valves for the export market. The company proposes to set up a new plant with an installed capacity of 3 mln valves pa in Tamil Nadu. The production is expected to start during 1997-98. During 1996-97, to cater to the needs of the global automotive companies, company has signed a technology licence agreement with TRW Inc. USA. Company has also appointed TRW as a sole selling agents for all countries except I
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kar Mobiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.