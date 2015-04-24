iifl-logo-icon 1
Kar Mobiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

380.1
(0.42%)
Apr 24, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.07

3.14

6.83

4.78

Depreciation

-3.8

-3.48

-2.72

-2.02

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.35

-2.46

-1.64

Working capital

0.94

-2.97

4.71

Other operating items

Operating

-1.48

-3.66

6.36

Capital expenditure

2.69

7.34

14.78

Free cash flow

1.21

3.68

21.14

Equity raised

56.42

52.93

46.8

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

21.66

3.78

17.76

Dividends paid

0.56

1.01

1.91

1.12

Net in cash

79.85

61.4

87.61

