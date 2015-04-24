Kar Mobiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.07
3.14
6.83
4.78
Depreciation
-3.8
-3.48
-2.72
-2.02
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.35
-2.46
-1.64
Working capital
0.94
-2.97
4.71
Other operating items
Operating
-1.48
-3.66
6.36
Capital expenditure
2.69
7.34
14.78
Free cash flow
1.21
3.68
21.14
Equity raised
56.42
52.93
46.8
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
21.66
3.78
17.76
Dividends paid
0.56
1.01
1.91
1.12
Net in cash
79.85
61.4
87.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.