Kar Mobiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

380.1
(0.42%)
Apr 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

119.97

123.5

118.81

95.86

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

3.94

23.94

Raw materials

-49.33

-52.28

-52.38

-39.39

As % of sales

41.11

42.33

44.08

41.09

Employee costs

-28.47

-28.08

-25.4

-24.84

As % of sales

23.73

22.73

21.37

25.91

Other costs

-33.77

-33.18

-30.35

-24.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.14

26.86

25.54

25.85

Operating profit

8.4

9.96

10.68

6.85

OPM

7

8.06

8.98

7.14

Depreciation

-3.8

-3.48

-2.72

-2.02

Interest expense

-2.73

-3.62

-1.9

-0.82

Other income

0.2

0.28

0.77

0.77

Profit before tax

2.07

3.14

6.83

4.78

Taxes

-0.69

-0.35

-2.46

-1.64

Tax rate

-33.33

-11.14

-36.01

-34.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

2.79

4.37

3.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0.85

0

Net profit

1.38

2.79

5.22

3.14

yoy growth (%)

-50.53

-46.55

66.24

NPM

1.15

2.25

4.39

3.27

