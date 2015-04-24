Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
119.97
123.5
118.81
95.86
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
3.94
23.94
Raw materials
-49.33
-52.28
-52.38
-39.39
As % of sales
41.11
42.33
44.08
41.09
Employee costs
-28.47
-28.08
-25.4
-24.84
As % of sales
23.73
22.73
21.37
25.91
Other costs
-33.77
-33.18
-30.35
-24.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.14
26.86
25.54
25.85
Operating profit
8.4
9.96
10.68
6.85
OPM
7
8.06
8.98
7.14
Depreciation
-3.8
-3.48
-2.72
-2.02
Interest expense
-2.73
-3.62
-1.9
-0.82
Other income
0.2
0.28
0.77
0.77
Profit before tax
2.07
3.14
6.83
4.78
Taxes
-0.69
-0.35
-2.46
-1.64
Tax rate
-33.33
-11.14
-36.01
-34.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
2.79
4.37
3.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0.85
0
Net profit
1.38
2.79
5.22
3.14
yoy growth (%)
-50.53
-46.55
66.24
NPM
1.15
2.25
4.39
3.27
No Record Found
