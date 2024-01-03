Karbonsteel Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.41
23.74
18.92
16.87
Net Worth
43.79
28.74
23.92
21.87
Minority Interest
Debt
59.83
48.52
41.33
38.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.32
0.16
0.2
Total Liabilities
104.08
77.58
65.41
60.28
Fixed Assets
26.61
18.22
15.63
14.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
68.07
45.94
44.99
40.1
Inventories
80.55
82.46
48.99
38.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
46.82
21.7
25.66
25.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.74
7.96
4.72
2.18
Sundry Creditors
-65.87
-64.39
-33.31
-25.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.17
-1.79
-1.07
-0.53
Cash
9.41
13.43
4.79
5.44
Total Assets
104.09
77.59
65.41
60.28
