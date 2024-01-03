Karbonsteel Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,599.25
|44.9
|4,95,081.09
|3,485.3
|0.94
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
315.7
|59.91
|65,824.08
|127.85
|0.54
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
43.31
|29.87
|26,154.91
|139.77
|0.69
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
817.95
|66.28
|21,773.83
|36.83
|0.67
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,240.8
|28.05
|21,189.46
|200.76
|0.73
|5,039.74
|420.72
