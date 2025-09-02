No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.41
23.74
18.92
16.87
Net Worth
43.79
28.74
23.92
21.87
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,599.25
|44.9
|4,95,081.09
|3,485.3
|0.94
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
315.7
|59.91
|65,824.08
|127.85
|0.54
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
43.31
|29.87
|26,154.91
|139.77
|0.69
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
817.95
|66.28
|21,773.83
|36.83
|0.67
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,240.8
|28.05
|21,189.46
|200.76
|0.73
|5,039.74
|420.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SHRENIK KIRIT SHAH
Whole Time Director
Mittal Shrenik Shah
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Bhansali
Independent Director
Mihen Jyotindra Halani
Independent Director
Sunil Kathariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jankhana Visanji Gala
B-8 Ratnadeep Cosmopolitan Chs,
140-141 S.V.Road Andheri West,
Maharashtra - 400058
Tel: +91 22 6187 2821
Website: https://www.karbonsteel.com/
Email: info@karbonsteel.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
