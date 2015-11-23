Karma Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.54
3.22
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.9
-1.18
Working capital
58.77
Other operating items
Operating
60.27
Capital expenditure
0.02
Free cash flow
60.29
Equity raised
43.82
Investing
0
Financing
90.51
Dividends paid
0
0.99
Net in cash
194.63
