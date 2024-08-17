SectorTrading
Open₹0.34
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹0.36
Day's Low₹0.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
33
33
33
33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.94
-23.87
-22.84
-22.06
Net Worth
9.06
9.13
10.16
10.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
746.5
658.79
yoy growth (%)
13.31
Raw materials
-735.54
-648.97
As % of sales
98.53
98.5
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.54
3.22
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.9
-1.18
Working capital
58.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.31
Op profit growth
7.21
EBIT growth
10.58
Net profit growth
-20.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
658.79
428.41
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
658.79
428.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAJESH GUNVATRAI MEHTA
Director
SHRIDHAR BALIRAM JADHAV
Additional Director
NISHA HARSHAD THORVE
Reports by Karma Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Laxman Kumar Birla pvt Ltd on 13 Aug.77, with the object of trading and dealing in synthetic fabrics and yarn, the company was later on converted into a public limited company and renamed as Scana (India) [SCIL]. It was promoted by Sushiladevi Birla and Nandita S Damani. Till 1982 it was engaged in trading activity on a small scale. In 1982 the company established its colour re-production unit at Worli, Bombay, to cater services to the printing industry. SCIL is basically doing colour separation and making negatives for different colours which are in turn used by the printing industry. Under its expansion-cum-modernisation project it is fully expanding its existing studio with the latest state of the art equipments imported from cross field Electronics, U.K. for improving the quality of the output and also to reduce time taken in execution of jobs. The products of Scana Colour are positive and can be classified as accessories or consumables in sophisticated colour printing which is very substantial and includes posters, calenders, brochures etc.COST OF THE PROJECT & FINANCE :The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 330 lakhs was to be met by equity capital.SCHEDULE OF IMPLEMENTATION : Commercial production expected to commence by June 1994.RISKS AS PERECEIVED BY THE MANAGEMENT :(i) The Company may face competition from existing as well as new entrants. (ii) In the absence of stake by any Financial Institutions/Bank,
