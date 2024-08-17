iifl-logo-icon 1
Karma Industries Ltd Share Price

0.36
(2.86%)
Nov 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Karma Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.34

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

0.36

Day's Low

0.34

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Karma Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Karma Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Karma Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:39 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 99.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karma Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Equity Capital

33

33

33

33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.94

-23.87

-22.84

-22.06

Net Worth

9.06

9.13

10.16

10.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

746.5

658.79

yoy growth (%)

13.31

Raw materials

-735.54

-648.97

As % of sales

98.53

98.5

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.54

3.22

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.9

-1.18

Working capital

58.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.31

Op profit growth

7.21

EBIT growth

10.58

Net profit growth

-20.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

658.79

428.41

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

658.79

428.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.43

Karma Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karma Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAJESH GUNVATRAI MEHTA

Director

SHRIDHAR BALIRAM JADHAV

Additional Director

NISHA HARSHAD THORVE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karma Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Laxman Kumar Birla pvt Ltd on 13 Aug.77, with the object of trading and dealing in synthetic fabrics and yarn, the company was later on converted into a public limited company and renamed as Scana (India) [SCIL]. It was promoted by Sushiladevi Birla and Nandita S Damani. Till 1982 it was engaged in trading activity on a small scale. In 1982 the company established its colour re-production unit at Worli, Bombay, to cater services to the printing industry. SCIL is basically doing colour separation and making negatives for different colours which are in turn used by the printing industry. Under its expansion-cum-modernisation project it is fully expanding its existing studio with the latest state of the art equipments imported from cross field Electronics, U.K. for improving the quality of the output and also to reduce time taken in execution of jobs. The products of Scana Colour are positive and can be classified as accessories or consumables in sophisticated colour printing which is very substantial and includes posters, calenders, brochures etc.COST OF THE PROJECT & FINANCE :The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 330 lakhs was to be met by equity capital.SCHEDULE OF IMPLEMENTATION : Commercial production expected to commence by June 1994.RISKS AS PERECEIVED BY THE MANAGEMENT :(i) The Company may face competition from existing as well as new entrants. (ii) In the absence of stake by any Financial Institutions/Bank,
