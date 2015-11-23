Karma Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Karma Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
KARMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS KARMA ISPAT LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW:
Global Economy:-
The global economy is witnessing another period of uncertainty due to the
European Sovereign debt crisis. The increase in inflation in emerging
economies has led to a sharp hike in interest rates, which has resulted in
slowdown in demand. The global financial uncertainty has also resulted in
volatility in exchange rates.
The global Steel industry has witnessed reasonable demand growth and Steel
making capacities have gradually shifted to emerging markets such as China
and India. However, the high cost of raw materials and increased volatility
in prices has put pressure on margins.
The Indian Steel Industry:-
The Steel industry in India has suffered due to non availability and high
prices of Iron Ore which has impacted Steel production. The Iron Ore mining
ban in Karnataka and subsequent impact in Iron Ore production in Goa and
Odisha has forced many Steel Companies to operate at reduced capacities and
even close down operations. It is expected that the raw material
constraints shall ease towards second half of FY 2012-13 and mines will
gradually get back to normal production.
The Government of India has imposed an export tax of 30% on export of Iron
Ore and Chrome Ore which should discourage exports and encourage value
addition within the Country. The removal of 5% import duty on thermal coal
is also a relief for the Sponge Iron based Steel producers.
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.6% in 2012-13 against 6.9% in
2011-12. The economy is likely to grow significantly over the next decade
driven by the infrastructure (power, road, railways, ports etc.) and
consumption (automobile, real estate etc.) sectors which will result in
sustained growth in demand for various Iron and Steel products.
The States of Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand which account for majority
of the iron ore and coal reserves in the country will remain the most
attractive locations for setting up iron and steel manufacturing capacity.
The Odisha Government is currently reviewing the renewal of all expired
mining leases which are operating under deemed extension, which will offer
an opportunity for Steel producers in Odisha. Meanwhile, the draft MMDR
Bill is also under discussion.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS, CONCERNS AND OUTLOOK:
Opportunities & Threats:-
The Company caters to construction, infrastructure, power, telecom and
engineering industries. Though there are large no. steel factories across
the length and breadth of the country, they are by and large concentrated
in local level. Due to its reputation as traders of quality products and
the companys plan to start manufacturing shortly, the Company has not only
been able to retain its existing customers but is also adding new
customers.
Though there is competition not only from local players but also from un-
organized sector, the company is fully geared to meet these challenges and
move towards achieving its set goals.
Three factors, however, will need to be watched carefully in order to
ensure preparedness and to be able to take timely steps to manage risk are:
a) Price Volatility b) Sourcing of key raw materials and c) cost of
borrowing d) high interest costs and taxes & duties.
Nonetheless, the Board continues to believe that this year is yet another
year of opportunity to focus on further growth and consolidation.
Risks and concerns:
The cost of power (including fuel) and its availability continues to be a
major concern. High power tariffs and volatility in input prices may
adversely affect the profitability of the Company. However, it is not
significant considering the level of operations of the Company and normal
correlation in the price of raw material and finished goods.
The economy continues to witness inflationary trends. The headline
inflation has continued to be fuelled by high food inflation and rising
prices of crude and commodities. The Reserve Bank of Indias action to
consistently raise interest rates and suck liquidity out of the system to
tame inflation together with high commodity prices is likely to make new
investment less attractive, contract demand and lead to slow down in the
industry. This remains a serious concern. Management has already identified
these risks and taking necessary steps to mitigate the risks such as
exploring the possibilities to having captive power plant to become self
sufficient, linkage to coal and iron ore mines for uninterrupted production
and to reduce cost of borrowing by various means.
Outlook:
The Indian Steel Industry plays a significant role in the countys economic
growth. The industry continues to remain in growth mode. It continues to
hold a strong hold in the traditional sectors such as infrastructure &
constructions, automobile, transportation and industrial application. With
the Governments pro-active incentive plans to boost economic growth by
injecting funds in various industries such as construction, infrastructure,
automobile and power will drive the steel industry in future. Steel
consumption in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years
as per capita finished steel consumption is far less than its regional
counterparts.
PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:
The PAT of the Company has decreased by 19.04% to Rs.16,556,119 during the
year ended March 31, 2012, due to increase in the cost of Raw Materials,
high cost of borrowings. The current business of the company is trading in
steel and iron products including C.R. Coils & Sheets, C.T.D. Bars, H.R.
Sheets & Plates and Hot Rolled Steel Plates, Ingot irons M.S. Plates,
Angles, Channels, Chequered Plates, Wires, T.M.T Bars, Rebars and Tor
Steel, Stainless Steel and other Alloy Steels.
The Company has established a Factory at Valsad, Gujarat during the year
for manufacturing of Lead & Lead Alloys which will be operational shortly.
This will help the Company for sustaining in the long run in the
competitive steel industry.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
The Company considers the quality of its human resources to be its most
important asset and focuses on attracting, motivating and retaining the
best talent. Communication exercises are treated as continuous process to
keep the employees in formed of the challenges being faced by the Company
and also motivate them to take up higher responsibilities, in tune with the
requirements of the Company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Internal Control accountability of executive action to the managements
authorization. The Statutory Auditors have evaluated the system of internal
controls of the Company and have reported that the same are adequate and
commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.
The internal control systems are reviewed by the top Management and by the
Audit Committee of the Board and proper follow up action ensured wherever
required.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, expectations, estimates or predictions may be forward
looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement.
Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include
global and domestic supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices
off in is had goods, in put availability and prices, changes in Government
regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other
incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly
amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis, of
any subsequent developments, events or information.