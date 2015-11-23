iifl-logo-icon 1
Karma Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.36
(2.86%)
Nov 23, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

746.5

658.79

yoy growth (%)

13.31

Raw materials

-735.54

-648.97

As % of sales

98.53

98.5

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.1

As % of sales

0.13

0.16

Other costs

-1.69

-1.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.22

0.15

Operating profit

8.24

7.69

OPM

1.1

1.16

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.23

Interest expense

-6.04

-4.53

Other income

0.46

0.3

Profit before tax

2.54

3.22

Taxes

-0.9

-1.18

Tax rate

-35.68

-36.66

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.63

2.04

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

1.63

2.04

yoy growth (%)

-20.01

NPM

0.21

0.31

