|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
746.5
658.79
yoy growth (%)
13.31
Raw materials
-735.54
-648.97
As % of sales
98.53
98.5
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.1
As % of sales
0.13
0.16
Other costs
-1.69
-1.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.22
0.15
Operating profit
8.24
7.69
OPM
1.1
1.16
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.23
Interest expense
-6.04
-4.53
Other income
0.46
0.3
Profit before tax
2.54
3.22
Taxes
-0.9
-1.18
Tax rate
-35.68
-36.66
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.63
2.04
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
1.63
2.04
yoy growth (%)
-20.01
NPM
0.21
0.31
