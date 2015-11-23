iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karma Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.36
(2.86%)
Nov 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.31

Op profit growth

5.34

EBIT growth

9.14

Net profit growth

-29.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.08

1.16

EBIT margin

1.12

1.17

Net profit margin

0.19

0.3

RoCE

6.74

RoNW

0.62

RoA

0.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.44

0.57

Dividend per share

0

0.3

Cash EPS

0.38

0.52

Book value per share

17.32

17.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

137.61

296.66

P/CEPS

158.11

320.98

P/B

3.49

9.61

EV/EBIDTA

34.31

72.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

56.78

Tax payout

-38.94

-36.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.8

Inventory days

1.32

Creditor days

-23.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.69

Net debt / equity

1.66

0.32

Net debt / op. profit

11.72

2.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.52

-98.5

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.16

Other costs

-0.23

-0.15

Karma Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Karma Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.