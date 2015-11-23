Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.31
Op profit growth
5.34
EBIT growth
9.14
Net profit growth
-29.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.08
1.16
EBIT margin
1.12
1.17
Net profit margin
0.19
0.3
RoCE
6.74
RoNW
0.62
RoA
0.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.44
0.57
Dividend per share
0
0.3
Cash EPS
0.38
0.52
Book value per share
17.32
17.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
137.61
296.66
P/CEPS
158.11
320.98
P/B
3.49
9.61
EV/EBIDTA
34.31
72.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
56.78
Tax payout
-38.94
-36.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.8
Inventory days
1.32
Creditor days
-23.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.69
Net debt / equity
1.66
0.32
Net debt / op. profit
11.72
2.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.52
-98.5
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.16
Other costs
-0.23
-0.15
